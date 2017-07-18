Ayton back at No. 1 in Scout.com’s rankings

After spending the past few months as the No. 3 ranked high school prospect in America, talented big man DeAndre Ayton was moved back up to the top of Scout.com’s 2017 top 100 list on Friday. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) recognizes Scout.com’s ranking, which makes Ayton Arizona’s first No. 1 ranked recruit in the Sean Miller era. Ayton originally held the top spot until April, when he was downgraded due to inconsistent effort and production.

Before Friday, Ayton was ranked behind Michael Porter Jr. and Mohamed Bamba.

“Despite all of that raw, natural talent, Ayton hasn’t always been trustworthy as a prospect. His effort was often times spotty during high school, AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) and camp events, plus he spent a lot more time fading off to the perimeter to showcase wing skills rather than dominate the paint, which he had the ability to do when he wanted,” wrote Scout.com writers Evan Daniels and Josh Gershon.

“After examining and studying his situation further, we have reason to believe that Ayton is in the process of maturing as a prospect. The evaluation process didn't stop after we released rankings. We continued to re-evaluate our decision and came to the conclusion the player that we had ranked No. 1 for three straight years was the player that we felt most comfortable with at the end of the day,” it continued.

Despite his up and down rankings, coach Miller said in a recent interview that he always considered Ayton as the top prospect in this year’s crop of recruits.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it, he’s one of these once-in-a-generation type of players,” Miller said. “The thing that is striking about DeAndre as a player is he is really smart. He has the know-how of how to play with four other players that a lot of big guys don’t have. He can pass, he can step away from the basket, he can dribble the ball, he’s a skilled player. With seven-footers sometimes they play the game because they’re tall, but he loves the game. He’s obsessed with being a great player. It’s because of that his future is obviously incredibly bright. We’re all looking forward to providing him an environment where he can grow, but also where he can give us and our team and the recruiting class that special player who can go inside and out.”

Several 2018 National Basketball Association (NBA) mock drafts were released last week and each of the mock sheets projected Ayton to be picked with one of the first three draft picks. The early projections show Ayton is a trendy choice for the Phoenix Suns, who have two lottery picks (their own and the Miami Heat’s top 7 protected pick).

Ayton, 19, said that he only plans to spend one year in college. He hopes that he can lead the Arizona Wildcats to a national championship in that one year.