It begins!

The Queen's Baton Relay (QBR) is making a stop at the opening ceremony of the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) this evening, becoming a part of the CYG program for the first time.

The relay has had an historic association with the Commonwealth Games, and is intended to unify all 71 Commonwealth territories through sport and community development. In March of this year, the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, used the symbolic Queen's Baton as a capsule that contains a message from herself, which will be read at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, emphasizing the importance of the Commonwealth to the Queen. The 21st Commonwealth Games will be held April 4-15, 2018.

Hence, the baton is currently on a 388-day journey to the member nations of the Commonwealth around the globe. It arrives in The Bahamas today and will be on display at the opening ceremony of the CYG Bahamas 2017 tonight.

Initially, the baton was to be transported throughout the streets of New Providence in the conventional style of a relay. However, because of time constraints, the baton will now be moved through organized visits to various summer camps on the island, civic group meetings, social events, make a stop at Parliament, and courtesy calls on the respective offices.

Rich in tradition, the QBR has great significance to the Commonwealth Games, symbolizing the coming together of the Commonwealth of Nations in friendly and peaceful competition for a festival of sport.

In total, the QBR will travel over 140,000 miles — the longest course around the world to date. Today, as it arrives in The Bahamas, it is on day 128 of the 388-day journey, starting its tour of the Americas. The Bahamas is stop number 34 of 70 nations and territories.

All of the athletes of Team Bahamas for the CYG Bahamas 2017 will have an opportunity to hold the baton at various events and games throughout the course of the week. The baton is also expected to make stops throughout the communities and significant landmarks of New Providence, at all times being accompanied by a Queen’s Baton Relay representative who will remain present around the baton at all times.

The opening ceremony of the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games will get underway at 7 p.m. this evening at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. There, thousands of young athletes and the spectators in attendance will get an opportunity to see the debut of the Queen's Baton Relay at the Commonwealth Youth Games, as a part of the official program.

The baton will make its way around the track in a 4x100 meters (m) relay which will include young athletes and two children of the late Thomas A. Robinson. The anchor leg of the relay will bring the baton on the stage and pass it on to a QBR representative.

The actual competition of the CYG Bahamas 2017 gets underway today with beach volleyball and judo.