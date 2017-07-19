The Bahamas welcomes the Commonwealth

The Bahamas is taking center stage this week with the hosting of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG). During a press conference held at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard welcomed a visiting delegation which included Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat Patricia Scotland, and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin.

“I would like to take this occasion to welcome the dignitaries and guests of the 64 countries represented during these games,” said Minister Pintard. “This is an important occasion largely because each time we pour into our young people, we are essentially shaping our future.”

Pintard said that the event is not only a “sporting” one but also a “cultural” one, which gives Bahamians the opportunity to display their athletic and cultural talents. In addition, the minister said that events such as the Commonwealth Youth Games provide an opportunity for economic growth as they add to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He said that currently, the government is in the process of trying to tap into ways to monetize these types of events, which are huge undertakings for small countries like The Bahamas.

Secretary General Scotland said that it was a “huge pleasure” and “‘privilege” for the event to be staged in the Caribbean. She said that the last time a Commonwealth Games event was held in the Caribbean was in l966 - the 1966 British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica. She encouraged the young athletes to do their best during the six-day event.

“Young athletes of today tend to become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Baroness Scotland. “We must do everything possible to help to maximize their potential.”

Also delivering brief remarks was CGF President Martin. She expressed her pleasure at being in The Bahamas.

“We were so impressed with the facilities here when we did our tour earlier, therefore, we believe that this will be a wonderful experience for both the athletes and your beautiful country, The Bahamas.”

President of the Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Wellington Miller also welcomed the dignitaries and guests and encouraged the athletes to “do their best.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) Dexter Cartwright also delivered remarks. He said that BTC was proud to be the title sponsor for the event.

Young athletes from 64 nations and territories will participate in nine sporting disciplines in the six-day event, namely athletics, aquatics (swimming), beach soccer, boxing, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis and beach volleyball.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 will be the largest multi-sport event ever to be hosted in The Bahamas, and the largest-ever edition of the youth games. Up to 1,300 athletes, aged 14-18, are set to participate in a mix of personal development, competition and long lasting friendships.

This will be the second edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games to be held on a small island developing state, following the youth games in Apia, Samoa, in September 2015. It is part of the CGF’s commitment to partner and support peaceful, sustainable and prosperous Commonwealth communities.