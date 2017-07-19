Bronze medals for The Bahamas

Mya Beneby and Karra Hanna scored the first medals for the country on the opening day of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).

Judo was the first of nine sporting disciplines to be contested over the course of the week, and a total of eight athletes represented The Bahamas in the competition that was held at Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium – four boys and four girls.

Beneby managed to capture a bronze medal in the girls’ 57 kilogram (kg) division. In the bronze medal match, she defeated Anaiah Clarke, from Barbados, 10–0. Beneby earned an opening round bye in Monday’s judo draw, defeated Yameena Hasfa Rifaz, from Sri Lanka, 12–0, in the quarter-final, and then suffered a 12–0 loss in the semi-final round to Catherine Forrest, from Scotland.

Hanna won a bronze medal in the girls’ 70-plus kg. division. She defeated Jo Ranner, from Northern Ireland, 11–0, in the bronze medal match. Hanna finished the competition with a 1–2 win/loss record overall. She suffered a 10–1 loss to Kirstie McCallion, from Northern Ireland, in the opening round, and fell 10–1 to Elizabeth Ritchie, from Scotland, in her second match.

Jasmine Russell also made it to the bronze medal round, but came up short in the match, falling 0–2 to Antim Yadav, from India. She fought in the girls’ 48kg. division.

Like Beneby, Russell also received a first-round bye. She then fell 10–1 to Ulaan Todman, from Scotland, in her second round.

Breanna Major went 0–2 in the girls’ 70-plus kg. division. She fell 10–1 to Lavinia Newman, from Australia, in her opener and lost 11–0 to Olivia Bentham, from England, in her second match.

In boys’ action, Devante Sweeting finished 1–2 in the 90-plus kg. class. He fell 11–2 in his opener to Mosa Thetsane, from South Africa; won his second round match against Michael Villani, from Australia, 10–0; and then dropped his third match against Thetsane, 1–0.

Daleon Sweeting finished 0–2 in the 90kg. division. He fell 11–0 to Timothy Hollingberry, from Australia, and lost 10–1 to Martins Helder, from Mozambique.

Keyon Cumberbatch also competed in the 90-plus kg. division and finished 0–4 overall. He lost his opener 10–0 to Anthony Smith, from Australia; lost 10–0 in his second match to Xavier Jones, from Trinidad and Tobago; fell 10–0 to Ge Louis Saez, from Scotland, in his third match; and fell 10–0 to Matthew Lish, from England, in his final match.

Finally, for The Bahamas, in the 73kg. class, Taliano Ferguson finished with a 1–2 record overall. He fell 10–2 in his opener against Tristen Vaai, from Samoa; bounced back to win his second match against Luke Walker, from Trinidad and Tobago, 10–0, but lost his third match against Tristen 10–0.

“Well, obviously we would have wanted to win gold, but the program is growing, and that is evident,” said Head Coach D’Arcy Rahming Jr. “It feels good to win bronze. We’re first up, and it’s a good way to get the country going. We’re new on the block, and we came away with a bronze medal. So, the sports that have been here for a long time, hopefully they could keep it going, and we could win more medals.”

Hanna actually had a chance to advance to the gold medal match, but suffered an injury coming down to the end of her semi-final match.

“That’s sports. It’s unfortunate, but injuries are a part of the sport,” said Rahming. “We’re quite satisfied with what we’ve been able to accomplish, because we see progress, and we’ll get better as we continue to develop.”

The CYG Bahamas 2017 continues today at various venues around New Providence.