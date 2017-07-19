Athletes come together for start of CYG

In a spirit that seemed to promote unity and togetherness, The Bahamas kicked off the staging of the sixth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) last night.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 is the first multi-sport international event to be held in The Bahamas, and with over 1,300 athletes from 64 countries registered, it is the largest version of the youth games to date.

A lively opening ceremony in the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium last night featured everything from musical selections including a live performance of the official song of the youth games, video presentations, a relay exhibition with the Queen’s Baton as the centerpiece, the march pass of athletes, and of course junkanoo.

A fireworks display ended the night, but for many of the locals and guests in attendance, it’s just the beginning – the beginning of six days of competition at various sports venues around New Providence.

A total of nine sporting disciplines will be contested – athletics, aquatics (swimming), cycling (road), tennis, boxing, judo, rugby sevens, beach volleyball and beach soccer. Judo and beach volleyball actually got started yesterday, and The Bahamas already has two bronze medals – both in judo courtesy of Karra Hanna and Mya Beneby. A total of seven of the nine sporting disciplines will be contested today.

In the welcome address, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard expressed pride in The Bahamas being selected to host athletes, coaches and officials from almost 70 member nations of the Commonwealth.

“These games provide an international platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, display their competitive spirit and develop lasting relationships with future world leaders and pacesetters,” he said. “We salute the young athletes who have trained hard, many of who have traveled far to compete. You represent the best and most gifted of what our nationals have produced. Continue to display great camaraderie, careful preparation, commitment to clean competition and apply the lessons learnt in athletics to every area of your lives.”

Also speaking last night was the prime minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Minnis referenced the date of the start of the Commonwealth Youth Games to being the same as the birth date of former South African President and freedom fighter Nelson Mandela, and said it was through the theology of Mandela that young athletes around the Commonwealth are able to engage in friendly competition today. Minnis also said that The Bahamas has become a nation that basks in its splendid sports hosting tradition, particularly this year when the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Beach Soccer World Cup and the CARIFTA Swimming and Judo Championships were all held here.

“We consider the Commonwealth Youth Games as the crowning achievement in this year of sporting activities for our country and we are equally pleased to be hosting this event,” said the prime minister.

Also speaking last night were Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin and Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) President Wellington Miller.

There were performances from local entertainers Ericka “Lady E” Symonette, Julien Believe and Rik Carey, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Band and a combined youth band of the Bahamas All-Stars and Urban Renewal, and a featured presentation of the theme song of the youth games ‘Who’s Next... I’m Next’ by Dyson Knight and Wendi.

One of the highlights of the night was certainly when the athletes of the many nations in attendance came on the stage and danced and moved to the beat of the theme song, exhibiting a joyous and vibrant kick-off to the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 is expected to be a celebration of sport and culture never seen before at the youth level of the Commonwealth.

Athletics will be the final sporting discipline to get underway, set to start tomorrow at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.