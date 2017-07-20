Healthy Greene wants to win a medal for The Bahamas

The Bahamas will send an eight-member team to the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, scheduled for July 21-23 in Trujillo, Peru.

The eight members of the team are: Females — Brianne Bethel (100/200 meters), Daejha Moss (long jump/high jump), Serena Brown (discus/shot put), Laquell Harris (discus/shot put); and males — Holland Martin (200 meters/long jump), Jyles Etienne (high jump), Kyle Alcine (high jump/long jump), and Tamar Greene (long jump/triple jump).

Bethel and Martin are from Grand Bahama, and the others hail from New Providence.

The Manager of the team is Laura Pratt-Charlton, the Head Coach is Patrick Adderley, the Assistant Coach/Chaperone is Ann Thompson, and the Medical Doctor is Dr. Charles Clarke.

Today, The Nassau Guardian sports section features jumper Tamar Greene. Here’s his story:

‘My Story’

My name is Tamar Greene. I’m a triple jumper and I compete in the under-20 boys division. I first surpassed the qualifying standard for the 2017 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships at the 2017 Bahamas National High School Championships, and by doing so also set a new high school meet record in the triple jump. At that moment I was really happy, because I would get the privilege to represent my country for the sixth time.

Reflecting on the 2017 CARIFTA Games, and coming off a gold medal at CARIFTA in the under-18 boys division in 2015, it boosted my confidence level. It got me in the mindset that I needed to be in. During the month of February I had an injury, I stained my left hamstring, and that put me out of action for the remainder of February leading into March. My confidence level went even higher because I was able to come back healthy a week before high school nationals, and the CARIFTA Games was right around the corner. During the time of my injury it was tough, because I had to work extra hard to get back in shape, and most importantly, I had to get in the right mindset for the remainder of the season.

Going into Pan Am U20, my goal is to compete to the best of my ability and to stay injury-free during the competition and, most importantly, bring home a medal. I would also like to send my best wishes to all of my teammates and to the other teams that will be representing The Bahamas this summer.