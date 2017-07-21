A total of 15 young men and women will work alongside technicians at the stadium

With a reputation for catering to outdoor events of all types and sizes, Bahamas Waste’s involvement in this year’s Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) should come as no surprise. As a sponsor of the CYG Bahamas 2017, Bahamas Waste provided about $40,000 in equipment, ranging from portable restroom facilities to hand sanitizing units, all free of charge.

For this year’s games, the company made a special effort to incorporate young Bahamians in keeping with the idea of ‘Youth Assisting Youth’. Bahamas Waste joined forces with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) Rangers to engage a group of enterprising young Bahamians to help them provide the necessary services at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium and all other venues. Already, the partnership has generated discussions about future endeavors, and has created apprenticeship opportunities for rangers interested in both the mechanical and biodiesel fields.

“It was really important for us as a company to get young people involved,” explained Operations Manager Ethelyn Davis. “We really wanted them to see that while the avenues of sports and athleticism are important, that is not the only way to be successful. We wanted to show them how the work we do at Bahamas Waste could present them with alternative career paths.”

This collaboration is the first to take place between the RBDF and Bahamas Waste, and will see 15 young men and women work alongside Bahamas Waste technicians at the stadium. The rangers were given first-hand training on important health and safety procedures, and provided with the necessary safety gear as well.

“Our teams are on hand for all of the sporting events being contested for this year’s games and at all of the venues — the old track and field stadium, the new stadium, the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium, the tennis facility, the Betty Kelly-Kenning Swim Complex, the national beach soccer stadium, and the Clifton Heritage site for cycling,” noted Davis. “We are very honored to be a part of this international event and want to make sure we show the best of our island and, most importantly, we want our guests to see it clean and pristine.”

The CYG Bahamas 2017 continues through the weekend and will wrap up on Sunday. Over 1,000 young athletes from 64 member nations of the Commonwealth are competing in the youth games.