The Bahamas finishes winless in rugby competition

It’s been a rough ride for The Bahamas’ junior national rugby team at the sixth edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) here in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Playing over at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium, The Bahamas has struggled to score during the competition, and has also struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard.

They were blasted again yesterday, but managed to score their second try of the competition, thereby showing some progress. The Bahamas feel to Sri Lanka in the fifth and sixth place game, 43-5. Sri Lanka was up 26-0 at the end of the first half, and outscored The Bahamas, 17-5, in the second half.

In its previous five matches, The Bahamas had been outscored, 308-5. They finished with a winless 0-6 record in the competition.

Samoa won the gold medal, doubling up England, 10-5. England settled for the silver medal. Fiji captured the bronze medal, beating Canada, 28-14, in the bronze medal game.

In girls play, Australia won the gold medal, beating Canada in the gold medal game, 31-5. Wales won the bronze medal, taking care of the Fiji Islands in the bronze medal game, 19-14.

The Bahamas didn’t have a girls team in the competition.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 continues today and runs through tomorrow. Over 1,000 athletes from 64 countries are competing in the CYG Bahamas 2017.



