The Bahamas finishes 16th at the Commonwealth Youth Games

On the strength of three relay medals on the final night of competition, all in athletics, The Bahamas ended with 13 total medals - one gold, two silver and 10 bronze - at the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games.

The youth games wrapped up with a concise closing ceremony at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium last night. The order of finish is based on quality of medals, and as a result, Team Bahamas finished 16th overall despite having more medals than seven nations ahead of them.

England won with 23 gold, 16 silver and 12 bronze for 51 total medals. Australia finished second with 14 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze for 39 total medals, and New Zealand was third overall with eight gold, 14 silver and nine bronze for 31 total medals.

Jamaica was the top Caribbean country with two gold, three silver and four bronze for nine total medals. They were 12th overall. Trinidad and Tobago was one spot behind in 13th place with two gold, two silver and one bronze for five total medals, and St. Lucia finished third among Caribbean countries with two gold for its two total medals.

The Bahamas finished fourth among Caribbean countries, and ahead of nations such as Cyprus, Sri Lanka and Botswana. The 13 medals for The Bahamas is the most ever at a single Commonwealth Games event - youth or senior.

“Just being here and competing in all nine disciplines was historic,” said Team Bahamas’ Chef de Mission Derron Donaldson last night. “We won medals in swimming, judo, and beach volleyball, and of course track and field brought it home today with the gold. It’s just overwhelming. Congratulations to the athletes, coaches and the management team of Team Bahamas. It was a job well done all around.”

The Bahamas won two bronze medals in judo on the opening day of competition, courtesy of Karra Hanna in the girls 70-plus kilogram (kg.) category and Mya Beneby in the girls 57kg. class; a bronze in boys beach soccer; two silver medals and a bronze in swimming courtesy of Izaak Bastian in the 50 and 100 meters (m) breast (silver and bronze respectively) and Lilly Higgs in the 50m breast (silver); and seven medals in athletics - one gold and six bronze.

The Bahamas’ mixed 4x200m relay team of Shaquiel Higgs, Tylar Lightbourne, Kayvon Stubbs and Denvaughn Whymns, won the gold, Whymns won two individual bronze medals in the boys long jump and boys 110m hurdles events, The Bahamas’ mixed 4x100m relay team of Lakelle Kinteh, Joel Johnson, Lightbourne and Adrian Curry, won bronze, The Bahamas’ mixed 4x400m relay team of Marissa White, Higgs, Corey Sherrod and Gabrielle Gibson, won bronze, Adrian Curry won a bronze medal in the boys 100m, and Shaun Miller Jr. won a bronze medal in the boys high jump.

There were also numerous other finalists.

“We could compete with any nation in the world and we showed that,” said Donaldson. “This shows promise for the future.”

It’s now the end of the season for many of The Bahamas junior athletes. Prior to the CYG Bahamas 2017, The Bahamas had never won a medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games. Here at home, the country came up with 13 - one of its greatest performances ever at a single Commonwealth Games event.