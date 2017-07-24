The Bahamas ended with three medals in swimming

The swimming segment of the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) ended on Saturday night at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Swim Complex, with another spirited performance from Team Bahamas.

The host country had two swimmers in the final of the girls’ 800 meters (m) free, and gave a good account for itself in the final of the mixed 4x100m medley relay. In total, Team Bahamas had eight individual finals, and won three medals – two silver and a bronze. Izaak Bastian won silver in the 50m breast and bronze in the 100m breast. Lilly Higgs won a silver in the 50m breast and made three individual finals.

“We’re very excited. The majority of our kids did personal best times. We made numerous finals, and came away with three medals. We’re very excited about that,” said Rochelle Bastian, assistant secretary of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF). “For us, it’s historic. We’ve never done this before, and when the other kids see this, it motivates them to believe that they could compete with all the big countries that they see in competition on television. It’s inspirational to them. The kids are super excited. They doubted themselves a bit in the beginning, but once they got here and they jumped in, they realized that these kids are just like us. They showed up, weren’t intimidated and made us all proud.”

In the girls’ 800m free on Saturday night, Zoe McCarroll touched the wall in seventh place in 10:00.31, and Brianna Nesbitt was eighth in 10:15.31. The only other final involving The Bahamas on Saturday night was the mixed 4x100m medley relay. The team of Miller Albury, Trent Albury, Bastian and Katelyn Cabral finished eighth in 4:10.36. Singapore won the gold in 3:56.74; New Zealand won the silver medal in 3:57.21; and England took the bronze in 3:59.33.

Overall, The Bahamas finished ninth in swimming with two silver medals and a bronze. England topped the medal chart in swimming with 22 medals – nine gold, nine silver and four bronze. South Africa was second with 15 total medals – eight gold, three silver and four bronze; and New Zealand was third with 20 medals – seven gold, eight silver and five bronze.

In the preliminaries on Saturday, Lilly Higgs finished 10th overall in the girls’ 200m individual medley (IM) in 2:22.44. In the boys’ version of that race, Alec Sands was 14th overall in 2:12.80, and William Russell finished 17th in 2:15.34.

In the girls’ 50m free, Victoria Russell finished 11th in 27.33 seconds, and Celia Campbell was 30th overall in 29.94 seconds. In the boys’ 50m free, Miller Albury finished 18th in 24.71 seconds, and Bastian was 20th in 24.93 seconds.

In the girls’ 200m fly, Jolise Newbold finished 14th in 2:46.85, and Katherine Slatter was 16th in 2:53.84. In the boys’ 200m fly, Ian Pinder finished 16th in 2:15.53.

It’s now on to the sixth FINA (International Swimming Federation) World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, for three members of Team Bahamas from the CYG Bahamas 2017. Bastian, Higgs and William Russell will all compete in that global event later this summer. Those championships will be held from August 23–27, 2017.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 ended last night, marking the completion of the first multi-sport international event in The Bahamas. Over 1,000 young athletes from 64 nations competed.