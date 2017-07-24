The Bahamas boys win bronze in beach soccer; girls finish fourth

The national beach soccer program grew by leaps and bounds over the past six days as the country’s best talented youngsters gave a good account for themselves at the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).

A clutch shot by Phieron Wilson with just eight seconds remaining in regular time, gave The Bahamas a hard fought 5–4 victory over Antigua and Barbuda at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility on Saturday, sealing the bronze medal for them. It was Wilson’s second goal of the match, and practically ended a spectacular back-and-forth game in which there were three ties.

The Bahamas had to battle back from an 0–2 deficit after the first third, and even after going ahead in the second and third periods, Antigua and Barbuda found equalizers each time. Finally, Wilson put the match away on a shot that ricocheted off a defender with minimal time left on the clock.

Antigua and Barbuda had time for just one final shot, which sailed wide.

In girls’ play, Team Bahamas fell to the Turks and Caicos Islands in the bronze medal game, 3–1.

Boys Head Coach Dwayne Forbes, himself a senior national team player, said that he’s just happy that his team survived, especially after a critical mistake was made with 3:41 remaining in the game. Goalkeeper Michael Butler was called for a foul just outside the penalty box, setting up a penalty kick from Antigua and Barbuda. The goal tied the score at four, and it stayed that way until Wilson’s clutch shot at the end. Head Coach Forbes said that the entire tournament was tough, but he’s just glad that his boys kept fighting.

“The level of play was very high. Hats off to the boys for going out there and getting the job done today,” said Forbes. “This was really a tough game. They had to come from behind to win this one, and that shows the heart they had today. In the games we lost, we beat ourselves. We made silly mistakes, and the same thing almost happened again today. It wasn’t about fitness. Our guys are pretty fit – it’s just that silly mistakes cost us some games. Fortunately, we were able to come through today. Even though it’s not what we expected, it’s a big win for the program. This is the first Commonwealth medal in beach soccer, so that’s a good feeling.”

Beach soccer was being played at the Commonwealth Youth Games for the first time, the sixth edition of which ended with the closing ceremony last night at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. St. Lucia took the gold medal in boys’ beach volleyball, beating Trinidad and Tobago in the gold medal match, 6–2.

For The Bahamas in the bronze medal match, both Wilson and Jonathan Richardson scored twice. Goalie Butler added the other goal on a goal kick from about 30 meters out.

“Our theme was ‘Who let the dogs out?’, so we just came with that mentality,” said Richardson. “We just wanted to come out and lay it all out on the line, and that’s what we did.”

Antigua and Barbuda were ahead 2–0 after the first third, getting a penalty kick from D'Jarie Sheppard and a shot from Javorn Benjamin with just three seconds remaining in the first third. The Bahamas scored three times in the second third. Butler got the team going with his goal kick; Wilson got the equalizer at the 7:35 mark of the second third, and Richardson got his first of two goals at the 4:02 mark of the second third.

Antigua and Barbuda pulled even with a shot from Jajuan Williams at the 2:29 mark of the second third, sending the game into the final period knotted at three. Richardson struck again at the 7:44 mark of the third period. It seemed that goal would hold up as the game-winning score until Butler’s critical mistake of committing a foul just outside of the penalty box with a little less than four minutes remaining. Be that as it may, the team bonded together and sealed the victory with Wilson’s clutch shot.

“I just came out and put my best foot forward today, and I’m pleased that we came out with the win,” said Richardson. “In this game you have to stay mentally tough, and that’s what we did. Thankfully, we were able to come out with the win.”

With that, the boys celebrated a well deserved bronze medal. They lost to St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the competition, but defeated Antigua and Barbuda in the round-robin segment of the tournament and then again in the bronze medal match.

In girls’ play, the Turks and Caicos Islands got a hat trick from Sydnee Campbell to beat The Bahamas in the bronze medal game, 3–1. Lauren Pratt scored The Bahamas’ only goal.

Pratt scored on a header at the 9:23 mark of the first third. After that, it was all Turks and Caicos. Campbell scored at the 6:01 mark of the first third to tie the game at one, and then again at the 1:02 mark of the second, and the 10:45 mark of the third.

“I guess we were a bit tired, but we gave it our all. We just have to accept it,” said Team Bahamas player Hannah Darville. “I’m a bit disappointed because I know we could have played a little better, but that’s how it goes sometimes. We’re looking forward to next year. The experience was very good. For a lot of us, it was our first national team. That’s why we’re satisfied with our performance – because it was our first international experience.”

It’s back to the drawing board for both the boys and girls now, as they look to build on their Commonwealth Youth Games experience.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 ended last night, marking the completion of the first multi-sport international event in The Bahamas. Over 1,000 young athletes from 64 nations competed in the youth games.