Jones scores game-high in WNBA All-Star Classic

If the East All-Stars had won the Verizon Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star Classic on Saturday night, Bahamian Jonquel “JJ” Jones might have been the most valuable player (MVP) – that’s how dominant she was.

Jones certainly made the best out of her first all-star experience at KeyArena in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday night, scoring a game-high 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and a steal. She even had the highlight of the game – a driving one-handed slam with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter – but the game was already out of reach.

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore was named as the game’s most valuable player (MVP) after leading the West All-Stars with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists. The West prevailed over the East, 130–121.

Jones is showing why she was voted as the likely breakout star of the league this season. She has taken the starting center role of the Connecticut Sun and run with it.

Jones is leading the Sun in scoring and rebounds at 15.8 points per game, and 11.2 rebounds per game this season. She was voted as a starting frontcourt player for the East All-Stars, and certainly didn’t disappoint her fans and everyone who voted for her.

“It was a lot of fun. I had a great time out there,” said Jones in an interview after the game. “I guess it’s different when you’re playing people in that environment. Everyone is not really playing that hard, but at the same time, we were just having fun.”

About the one-handed jam, Jones said that she saw an opening and just went for it.

“I had the opportunity and they let me go, so I just did it. I was happy to do it for the fans,” she said.

Jones and the East All-Stars trailed 35–30 after the first quarter, but pulled even at 64 at the half. Moore and the West really pulled away from the East in the third period. They led 96–85 after three quarters, and held the East at bay in the fourth. The East got to within six, 96–60, early in the fourth quarter on a three-point shot from Atlanta Dream star guard Layshia Clarendon, but got no closer the rest of the way.

Behind Jones’ game-high, Clarendon, Allie Quigley and Candice Dupree had 14 points apiece; Tiffany Hayes had 12; and Sugar Rodgers dropped in 10.

For the West, Moore had 23 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 22, Candace Parker had 13, and Diana Taurasi and Rebekkah Brunson contributed 12 apiece. Chelsea Gray scored 11 for the West.

Jones and two her teammates played in the all-star classic this year. She was joined by Jasmine and Alyssa Thomas. All three started for the East.

“Jaz and Alyssa, they are the leaders on our team. I’m just happy to have this opportunity with them because they work so hard to get here. They lead by example and it’s an honor to be out here with them,” said Jones. The Sun are currently tied for first place in the WNBA’s Eastern Conference with the Washington Mystics with a 12-9 win/loss record. They are currently tied for third overall, behind the Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks. The top eight teams will make the playoffs.

“From the beginning of the season, we knew that we had an opportunity to do great things. We knew that we could be a playoff team, and we really want to achieve that,” said Jones. “Once you get into the playoffs anything is possible, so we just want to make sure that we’re in the conversation at the end of the day, and we want to do it.”

Jones has started all 21 games in place of the injured Chiney Ogwumike for the Sun this season. She is leading the league in rebounding, is tied for eighth in blocks and is 14th in scoring. The 23-year-old from Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama, was named as the WNBA Player of the Month for July. She became the 13th player in WNBA history to record a 20–20 game in a single season, and is just the third WNBA player to ever record multiple 20-rebound games in the same season.