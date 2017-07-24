Gold medal finish for The Bahamas!

For a nation that has become accustomed to winning gold medals at major international sports meets, it wasn’t looking too favorable as the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) prepared to come to a close.

Then it happened. The Bahamas’ mixed 4x200 meters (m) relay team of Shaquiel Higgs, Tylar Lightbourne, Kayvon Stubbs and Denvaughn Whymns, in that order, came from behind to strike gold in that event, giving the host country its only top finish at the CYG Bahamas 2017. The Bahamas ended with 13 medals in total – one gold, two silver and 10 bronze, to finish 16th overall. The overall position at the CYG Bahamas 2017 was based on gold medal count.

The mixed 4x200m final, in athletics, is what Bahamians were talking about all night, though. Whymns, himself a triple medalist at the games, led The Bahamas from behind in a thrilling mixed 4x200m final. He passed Jamaica and England on the home stretch to lead The Bahamas to its only gold medal of the CYG Bahamas 2017.

The Bahamas finished in 1.31.50 for the gold; England was second in 1.31.77; and Botswana captured the bronze in 1.33.51. Jamaica crossed the finish line in third place but was disqualified. So was the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It was all about Team Bahamas though. Whymns won bronze medals in the boys’ long jump and boys’ 110m hurdles on Friday and Saturday night respectively, and led the mixed 4x200m relay team to the gold last night.

“It feels awesome. The goal was to come out here and do it for my country, and I did that,” said Whymns. “I knew that once I got off the curve the momentum was going to bring me through. I knew coming in that I was one of the leaders of the team, so the whole idea was to lead by example. I made a few mistakes in the final of the hurdles, but it feels good to come back and win a gold today. It feels awesome.”

Higgs started off the relay for The Bahamas, and immediately put the team in the good position as a number of other nations decided to go with a girl out of the blocks. However, the tide changed quickly as The Bahamas ran girls on the next two legs. Higgs said that he was confident straight through.

“It feels great. I wanted so hard to bring back a gold medal for Team Bahamas and we did it,” he said. “I knew that it was important for me to get the team off to a fast start. Once I went out there and executed, I was confident that I would put us in a good position to do something great, and we were confident as a team. I just want to thank God for his many blessings.”

Second leg Lightbourne said that she was just focused on running her race.

“My teammate put us in a good position, and I was able to do my job of just keeping us in contention,” she said. “Our aim was to come out here and get a gold medal, and that is what we did. We knew that it was just a matter of us getting the stick around, and we did that.”

Stubbs had arguably the most difficult leg of the team in that she had to deal with a number of boys on her leg. Be that as it may, she said that she just wanted to keep it close.,” she said.

It’s the country’s first ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games, and 10th gold in total at the Commonwealth level in sports.

The other relay teams produced medals as well yesterday. Both the mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m relay teams won bronze medals.

The Bahamas’ mixed 4x100m team of Lakelle Kinteh, Joel Johnson, Lightbourne and Adrian Curry, in that order, finished third in the timed final in 43.83 seconds. Australia won the gold in 43.19 seconds, and Jamaica captured the silver medal in 43.62 seconds.

In the mixed 4x400m relay, The Bahamas’ team of Marissa White, Higgs, Corey Sherrod and Gabrielle Gibson, in that order, won the bronze in 3:34.06. Australia once again won the gold, this time in 3:25.08, and England captured the silver medal in 3:25.45.

Earlier on Sunday, Sean Rolle was fifth in the javelin with a throw of 61.79m (202’ 8”). Joel Johnson finished sixth in the boys’ 200m in 21.82 seconds. The other Bahamian in the boys’ 200m, Higgs, was 11th overall in 22.33 seconds. He failed to make the final. Doneisha Anderson failed to start the girls’ 200m final. She ran 25.03 seconds in the semis. The other Bahamian in the girls’ 200m, Stubbs, was ninth overall in 25.32 seconds. She ran 25.02 seconds in her first round heat.

The Bahamas won two bronze medals in athletics on Saturday night.

Whymns picked up his second individual medal of the youth games, finishing third in the boys’ 110m hurdles. He ran a time of 13.88 seconds.

It was a 1–2 finish for England with Samuel Bennett winning the gold in 13.71 seconds and Jack Sumners claiming the silver in 13.85 seconds. The other Bahamian in that race, Oscar Smith, finished seventh in 14.11 seconds.

The Bahamas had two athletes in the boys’ high jump final. Shaun Miller Jr. won the bronze with a leap of 2.01m (6’ 7”), and Benjamin Clarke was fifth with a best clearance of 1.95m (6’ 4-3/4”). Australia’s Sean Szalek won the gold medal with a clearance of 2.11m (6’ 11”), and Canada’s Samual Hall finished second, clearing 2.09m (6’ 10-1/4”). Lemar Reid, of the Cayman Islands, was fourth with a leap of 1.98m (6’ 6”).

In the girls’ 100m hurdles, Gabrielle Gibson was tied for ninth overall in 14.26 seconds.

The Bahamas had two athletes in the girls’ javelin. Taylor Walters finished ninth with a best throw of 37.52m (123’ 1”), and Latia Saunders was 10th with a best throw of 37m flat (121’ 4”).

On Friday night, Whymns once again led the way with a bronze in the boys’ long jump. He had a best leap of 7.15m (23’ 5-1/2”). Sheldon Noble, of Antigua and Barbuda, won the gold medal with a leap of 7.64 (25’ 0-3/4”), and Benjamin Schmidtchen, of Australia, won the silver medal with a leap of 7.54m (24’ 9”). Alessandro Schenini, of Scotland, was fourth with a best leap of 6.87m (22’ 6-1/2”), and the other Bahamian in the field, Michael Adderley, finished fifth with a best leap of 6.60m (21’ 8”).

In the girls’ discus, Acacia Astwood finished fifth with a best throw of 36.92m (121’ 1”). The other Bahamian in that event, Dachye Stubbs, was seventh with a best throw of 31.59m (103’ 7”). In the boys’ shot put, Jordan Lewis failed to start.

Doneisha Anderson was fifth in the girls’ 400m final in 54.81 seconds. Marissa White was 14th overall in 57.12 seconds. In the boys’ 400m, Sherrod was 11th overall in 49.60 seconds. Tyrell Simms did not finish his heat.

In the boys’ 400m hurdles, Matthew Thompson was ninth overall in 58.10 seconds. In the girls’ version of that race, Gibson was listed as a DNF (did not finish) on the results sheet and White didn’t start.

In cycling on Sunday morning, William Holowesko finished 24th in the boys road race final in 1:33.55.