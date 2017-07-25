Tennis competition at CYG was a learning experience for Armbrister

Young Bahamian tennis player Donte Armbrister, just 15, started playing tennis from the age of 6. He enjoyed learning the game and practiced frequently for three years as a recreational player, initially, then eventually graduated to playing on a competitive level in the sport he has come to love.

“Tennis is really a mental game. You have to use your head a lot,” he said.

On Thursday, July 20 Armbrister represented The Bahamas in boys singles and mixed doubles at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), which was hosted here in The Bahamas. The tennis competition was played at the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s (BLTA) National Tennis Centre inside the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre. Armbrister said that he was working out one to two hours per day, five days per week, leading up to the youth games.

He defeated Mani Graham Jr., of the Solomon Islands, in his first round match in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1, but fell to Eleftherios Neos, of Cyprus, in the round of 16,

6-4 and 6-3. He was broken just twice in that match against a player who is two years older, and about 1,000 positions ahead of him on the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) rankings for juniors. Armbrister is at number 1265 in the ITF Juniors Rankings, and his opponent Neos was at number 278 going into the match.

In mixed doubles, the Bahamian team of Armbrister and Isabel Donaldson fell to James Story and Morgan Cross, of Wales, in straight sets. They lost, 6-2 and 6-1.

“It was nice competition match and we fought well,” said Armbrister. “I learned that I’m a fighter and I can find my way through tough times.”

Armbrister reflected humbly on his experience and admitted that the Commonwealth Youth Games encouraged him to press on in the sport and learn from his time here.

“Thank God, we have the opportunity to play for The Bahamas. It was a nice experience to meet different cultures, play against them, and make friends,” he said.

In the girls singles, in the round of 16, Donaldson came up short to Anika Seneviratne, of Sri Lanka. She lost in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-3.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 wrapped up on Sunday, with The Bahamas finishing 16th out of 64 countries. The Bahamas won one gold, two silver and 10 bronze for a total of 13 medals. It’s the largest haul of medals ever for The Bahamas at an international multi-sport event at the magnitude of the Commonwealth Youth Games.







