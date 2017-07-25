Jeff Rodgers Basketball Camp underway at Kendal Isaacs

The 30th annual Jeff Rodgers Basketball Camp got underway yesterday and runs through August 11 at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. The camp is open for boys and girls from ages 5-18. Registration forms are available at the South Bahamas Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, located on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway west. Interested persons can contact the office at (242) 341-4021, or online at www.jeffrodgersbasketballcamp.com.

Over the past 30 years, the Jeff Rodgers Basketball Camp has been privileged to work with over 10,000 boys and girls, some of whom are now making valuable contributions to our Bahamaland in many disciplines.

“We are expecting again over 350 boys and girls who will attend our camp,” said organizer Jeff Rodgers through a press release. “The Jeff Rodgers Basketball Camp is all about building character through basketball skills and discipline. The overarching theme is always ‘Building Healthy Bodies With A Positive Mind’.”

Assisting with the camp this year are a number of former and current National Basketball Association (NBA) players such as Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets, Shelvin Mack, previously of the Utah Jazz and now of the Orlando Magic, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala of the NBA Champions Golden State Warriors, Bahamian legendary player Mychal “Sweet Bells” Thompson, Scott Burrell, Harvey Grant, Calvin Murphy and two professional coaches, along with a host of local instructors led by Mitch Johnson.

“This year’s camp should be very exciting and colorful for the kids, as we are planning a great field trip,” said Rodgers. “Each camper will receive a T-shirt and short pants. To close out our camp will be our ‘Fun Night’ where our campers will demonstrate the skills they learnt at camp for their parents and guardians as well as for the general public.”

Also closing out the camp will be an exhibition game between the coaches of the camp and former and current NBA players.