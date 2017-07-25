Team Bahamas picks up bronze in Peru

With all the excitement of the 6th Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) this past weekend, one almost forgot that there was another national team representing the country.

Reference is to the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships squad that competed in Trujillo, Peru.

Competition came to an end on Sunday, and the team secured one bronze medal and a number of finals appearances.

Leading the way was long jumper Holland Martin out of Andros, who relocated to Freeport, Grand Bahama at the beginning of the season. Martin is having a fabulous year in which he set a number of personal best marks, broke the national high school record, came very close to the national junior record, and won medals along the way.

Martin won the silver medal in the under-20 boys long jump, and a bronze in the under-20 boys 4x400 meters (m) at the CARIFTA Games in Willemstad, Curacao. Now he’s ending his season, and his junior career, with a medal at the biggest athletics meet in this region.

Martin had a best leap of 7.66m (25’ 1-3/4”), just off his personal best of 7.71m (25’ 3-1/2”), to win the bronze medal in Trujillo. American Ja’Mari Ward won the gold with a leap of 7.77m (25’ 6”), and Brazilian Gabriel M dos Santos Oliveira had a huge final leap to leapfrog Martin into second place. Martin sat in second place for much of the competition, until dos Santos Oliveira leapt 7.73m (25’ 4-1/2”) on his final attempt at the board.

The competition was extremely close, as both CARIFTA gold medalist Carey McLeod, of Jamaica, and hometown favorite José Luis Mandros, of Peru, leapt 7.65m (25’ 1-1/4). Remarkably, all five jumpers leapt over 25 feet. Martin also ran the boys 200m but failed to make the final, running a time of 22.34 seconds. He finished 18th overall. The other Bahamian in the boys long jump, Tamar Greene, had to settle for 14th with a best jump of 5.60m (18’ 4-1/2”). Greene was much better in the boys triple jump. He had a best leap of 15.35m (50’ 4-1/2”) to finish fifth.

Arturo Rodriguez, of Cuba, won the boys triple jump with a leap of 15.93m (52’ 3-1/4”), Joe Mendez Padilla, of Ecuador, was second with a best leap of 15.52m (50’ 11”), and two Americans finished third and fourth with Isaiah Griffith leaping 15.50m (50’ 10-1/4”), and Dennis Hicks jumping 15.37m (50’ 5-1/4”).

A couple of Bahamians earned top five finishes in the boys high jump. Kyle Alcine finished fourth with a personal best clearance of 2.19m (7’ 2-1/4”), matching the same height as the silver and bronze medalists, but falling down to fourth based on number of knockdowns in the competition. The other Bahamian in the boys high jump, Jyles Etienne, finished fifth with a best clearance of 2.16m (7’ 1”).

Roberto Vilches, of Mexico, won with a clearance of 2.21m (7’ 3”). CARIFTA champion Jermaine Francis, of St. Kitts & Nevis, cleared 2.19m for the silver, and American Justice Summerset won the bronze, clearing the same height.

Freeport native Brianne Bethel qualified for the final of the girls 100m, running 11.94 seconds in her heat. She came back in the final and finished eighth in 12.08 seconds. CARIFTA double sprint champion Khalifa St. Fort, of Trinidad & Tobago, won the gold medal in 11.32 seconds, and Americans Rebekah Smith and Symone Mason were second and third in times of 11.55 and 11.62 seconds respectively.

Bethel did not finish the girls 200m.

In the girls long jump, Daejha Moss finished 11th with a best jump of 5.54m (18’ 2-1/4”), and she was 12th in the girls high jump with a clearance of 1.65m (5’ 5”).

In the girls shot put, Laquell Harris had a best throw of 11.55m (37’ 10-3/4”) to finish eighth. She was 12th in the discus with a best throw of 43.14m (141’ 6”).