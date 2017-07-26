Bimini Big Game Club Resort and Marina to host wahoo event

ALICE TOWN, Bimini — Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina, host to some of The Bahamas’ most legendary fishing tournaments, is pleased to announce that Wahoo Smackdown IX, will take place November 9–12, 2017.

The ever-popular and authentic Bahamian offshore fishing tournament, led by long-time Bimini Big Game Club Dockmaster Captain Robbie Smith, has drawn thousands of anglers to the island since its inception and has become an annual tradition for many.

With more than 50 record-setting catches from the waters that surround the island, Bimini has earned its title of “Sport Fishing Capital of the World”. Come winter, it is considered a prime location for wahoo, due to its position in the Gulf Stream. Wahoo Smackdown IX is slated to kick off on November 9 with a captain’s meeting and conclude on November 12 with an awards gala.

The registration fee is $1,500 per boat, which includes four anglers, tournament shirts and entry to social events. Additional anglers are registered at a price of $250 each, and extra social tickets are $150 each. The total payout is $25,000 based on 25 registered boats. The registration fee is 100 percent refundable if the tournament is canceled due to weather. A $300 instant credit will be issued for entries that book both hotel and boat slip for a minimum of a four consecutive nights. The $300 credit can be used in the restaurant or applied to the total resort bill.

Sponsors of the tournament include American Beverage Marketers (www.masterofmixes.com) as the title sponsor, Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Co. (Sands) (www.bahamianbrewery.com), artist David Dunleavy (www.dunleavyart.com) and Tropic Ocean Airways (www.flytropic.com).

To register, interested persons are asked to visit the website www.wahoosmackdown.net. For sponsorship opportunities, interested persons or companies are asked to contact Beth Watson via email at BWatson@biggameclubbimini.com or by calling (954) 462-3400.