Bahamian Stanhope finishes 24th in U23 World Championships

Bahamian William Stanhope, 19, closed out his first World Rowing Under-23 (U23) Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on Sunday. Contesting the men’s single sculls, Stanhope rowed The Bahamas to a ranking of number 24 in the world. Battling a bout of food poisoning while recovering from two races the previous day, Stanhope finished out his ‘D’ final with an official time of 7:32.25.

Reflecting on his performance as the first Bahamian to race at a U23 World Championship regatta, Stanhope said: “It was great to be pushed beyond what I perceived as my limit. The amount of experience that I gained competing in this regatta was absolutely invaluable. I hope to see more younger Bahamians pick up rowing in the future, so that we can start to field larger boat classes.”

The ‘D’ final featured rowers from Finland, Lithuania, the United States, Russia, and Italy. The Italian rower won that ‘D’ final in a time of 7:06.03.

Canada took the gold in the ‘A’ final, with a time of 6:49.35; South Africa placed second in 6:52.09, and Poland placed third in 6:44.03. The World Rowing U23 Championships featured crews from 54 different nations.

Team Bahamas Coach and Team Manager Henry Palmer, who is also Head Coach of Boston College Men’s Rowing, assessed Stanhope’s run at the regatta. He said: “William had a strong regatta learning and improving from race to race. As William’s first appearance at U23s it was a great opportunity to line up against some of the fastest scullers from around the globe. We look forward to returning in the future even stronger and faster.”

Looking ahead, Stanhope will move to Melbourne, Florida to begin his collegiate rowing career as a freshman at the Florida Institute of Technology.

Emily Morley, the country’s premier elite rower, and president of the Nassau Rowing Club, said: “I am excited to see William develop his rowing skills even more whilst at college. His showing at U23s was very impressive, but with more time to get comfortable with pushing his limits and being in the single he is sure to come back to competition even more equipped to race.”

Morley will be representing The Bahamas at the World Rowing Senior Championships to be held at the Nathan Benderson Park in Bradenton, Florida, USA, from September 23 to October 1, racing in the women’s single sculls. Last summer, she was the first Bahamian to compete in rowing at the Olympics.

In August, the Nassau Rowing Club will celebrate five years of being the first rowing club in The Bahamas, and pipeline for every national team athlete and crew to represent The Bahamas at major regattas around the world.

