No additional qualifiers at Blue Marlin Classic

The Blue Marlin Classic in Freeport, Grand Bahama, over the weekend, served as a last chance meet for local and international athletes to qualify for the London World Championships, and whereas some took advantage of the opportunity, others did not.

Sadly, there were no additional Bahamian qualifiers, leaving The Bahamas with just eight individual qualifiers heading into the biggest athletics meet in the world. Therefore, when the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) ratifies its team, which is set to occur today, it could be one of the smallest teams that The Bahamas ever fields at the world championships, particularly as far as individual performers are concerned.

With respect to relays, it appears that The Bahamas will have all four squads qualified - the men and women’s 4x100 meters (m) squads directly from the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Relays right here in The Bahamas; and the men and women’s 4x400m relay times based on results during the qualification period.

Regional powerhouse Jamaica has ratified 56 for the world championships. Adding in the relays, The Bahamas is expected to have around 25-30 athletes.

The deadline for qualifying was Sunday July 23 - the day after the Blue Marlin Classic in Freeport.

“We had a slight challenge with the agents and getting their athletes to register on time, but all in all, we’re pretty satisfied with how everything came off,” said meet organizer Demaris Cash. “At the last minute we were able to get stars like Kim Collins of St. Kitts & Nevis and Walter Dix of the United States to attend the meet. Their presence was welcomed. It gave the Grand Bahama kids a chance to take pictures with them and see some of the big names that they see on TV compete live. We were thinking that we would have had a few more qualifiers but unfortunately that didn’t happen. Also, we thought that it would be a good opportunity for the BAAA to work on the relay squads seeing that they won’t be having a relay camp this year. That would have been a good opportunity for them to compete and get in some work.”

Individually, failing to reach the qualifying standards are notable athletes such as “Superman” Leevan Sands, Chris Brown, Bianca Stuart, Jeffery Gibson, Tamara Myers and Michael Mathieu just to name a few. Most of those athletes competed in Freeport.

In the men’s triple jump, Sands won the competition with a leap of 16.06m (52’ 8-1/4”). His season’s best is 16.28m (53’ 5”), outside of the qualifying mark of 16.80m (55’ 1-1/2”).

Brown opted to run the men’s 200m as opposed to the men’s 400m, and turned in a time of 21.64 seconds. Still, the savvy veteran has said all along that his only intention in running this year would be to give the young athletes in the sport a push, and help out with the relay if the need arises. The qualifying time for the men’s 200m is 20.44 seconds, and the mark for the 400m is 45.50 seconds. Even though he wasn’t in the top four at nationals, there is a chance that Brown would be selected for the men’s 4x400m relay.

National record holders Stuart and Gibson reportedly had commitments in Europe, but according to reports, neither was able to surpass the qualifying marks for the world championships. Stuart has a season’s best mark of 6.67m (21’ 10-3/4”), just eight centimeters off the qualifying mark of 6.75m (22’ 1-3/4”). Still, according to reports, she’s headed to London. Stuart has reportedly been invited to take part in the world championships based on rankings, and the athlete quota, in the women’s long jump.

Gibson, the world bronze medalist from two years ago, has a season’s best time of 49.42 seconds in his specialty, the men’s 400m hurdles. The qualifying mark is 49.35 seconds. He too might get invited based on overall rankings and the IAAF’s athlete quota for that event.

Myers took part in the triple jump in Freeport, and leapt 13.58m (44’ 6-3/4”). Her season’s best mark is 14.03m (46’ 0-1/2”), and the qualifying mark for the world championships is 14.10m (46’ 3-1/4”). If she’s invited, she would be the first Bahamian to compete in the women’s triple jump at the world championships.

Mathieu has struggled all season in the 400m. He dipped below 46 seconds for the first time all season at the BAAA Open National Championships, 49.93, and today that mark holds up as his season’s best time. He actually came closer to qualifying in the men’s 200m. He has a season’s best time of 20.52 seconds in that event. The qualifying marks for the 200 and 400m at the world championships are 20.44 and 45.50 seconds respectively.

Coming up just short of the qualifying standard in the men’s 400m was Alonzo Russell. He ran a season’s best time of 45.56 seconds, just missing the mark by six one hundredths of a second.

“Alonzo posted a season’s best and that shows he is back,” said Cash. “A lot of people had season’s and personal best times. We really tried to center the meet around horizontal jumps to give them an opportunity to qualify. We brought in two triple jumpers to help Tamara qualify, and we tried to help Leevan as well. At the end of the day, they came up just a bit short.”

The 16th IAAF World Championships is rapidly approaching, now less than two weeks away. It is scheduled for August 4-13, in London, England.

As for his meet going forward, Cash said that he will look at having it in the nation’s second city on amore regular basis.

“People are always skeptical, but everything turned out well,” he said. “The meet still ran on time and all of the athletes had a good time. There was a junkanoo flavor to it as well. We’ll see where it could go in the future, but we are looking at having in Grand Bahama next year as well.”

The eight individual qualifiers for the world championships are Shaunae Miller-Uibo (women’s 200/400m), Tynia Gaither (women’s 200m), Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m), Jenae Ambrose (women’s 200m), Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles), Teray Smith (men’s 200m), Steven Gardiner (men’s 400m) and Donald Thomas (men’s high jump).

All four relay teams are reportedly set to go, as well as Bianca Stuart in the women’s long jump, and possibly a few others based overall rankings and the IAAF’s athlete quota per event. The latter is based solely on the discretion of the IAAF.