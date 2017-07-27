Athlete reportedly tests positive from world relays

According to reports reaching Nassau Guardian Sports, one of the athletes on the 21-member team selected for the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships tested positive for a banned substance.

Initially, it was reported that a particular athlete was involved in a confrontation in Freeport, Grand Bahama, following the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Open National Championships, but when officials were pressed further, it was also revealed that there was a positive test for a banned substance for one of the Bahamian sprinters from the world relays.

When pressed on the matter, BAAA President Rosamunde Carey declined to comment.

A source told Guardian Sports: “What happened is that one of the athletes on the men’s 4x100m relay team got his jaw broken in an altercation after the nationals in Freeport, but further than that, one of the athletes on the team tested positive for steroids from the world relays. That’s all I could tell you at this time.”

The source did not indicate whether the banned substance had been accidentally ingested or deliberately taken by the athlete in question.

According to the source, the athlete’s ‘A’ sample from the world relays came back positive, and officials are still awaiting the results of the ‘B’ sample. ,

The Nassau Guardian sports team will continue to follow the story as it develops.