BAAA ratifies 21-member team for London

As expected, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner will lead a small team from The Bahamas to the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, set to get underway next week Friday in London, England.

The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) ratified a 21-member team yesterday, one of the smallest in recent memory. Miller-Uibo is the only athlete to have qualified in two events — the women’s 200 and 400 meters (m) — and has already stated her intention of running both in London. Gardiner went under the qualifying standard in the men’s 400m in every race he ran this season, except for his heat at the BAAA Open National Championships.

The other members of the team are: Females Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m), Tynia Gaither (women’s 200m), Devynne Charlton (100m hurdles), Jenae Ambrose (women’s 200m), Bianca Stuart (women’s long jump), Tamara Myers (women’s triple jump), Carmiesha Cox (women’s 4x100/4x400m), Keianna Albury (women’s 4x100m), Shaquania Dorsett (women’s 4x400m), Lanece Clarke (women’s 4x400m), Christine Amertil (women’s 4x400m), Doneisha Anderson (women’s 4x400m); and males Teray Smith (women’s 4x200m), Donald Thomas (men’s high jump), Alonzo Russell (men’s 4x400m), Kendrick Thompson (men’s 4x400m), Ramon Miller (men’s 4x400m), OJay Ferguson (men’s 4x400m) and Michael Mathieu (men’s 4x400m).

Just eight Bahamians qualified in individual events for the London World Championships. Stuart and Myers are the only two listed for individual events who didn’t qualify, but they have been invited by the IAAF because of their global rankings, and to fill the athlete quota requirements for their respective events.

Mabelene Miller and Carl Oliver are the co-managers of the team, Sharon Gardiner is the assistant manager, Dianne Woodside-Johnson is the head coach, Rupert Gardiner is the relay coordinator, Ronald Cartwright, Everette Fraser and Jason Edwards are the assistant coaches, Dr. Keir Miller is the team doctor, and Eugena Patton and Bernique Hanna have been named to the medical team.

According to BAAA President Rosamunde Carey, they are still waiting on the names of about three more athletes to be confirmed by the IAAF. They sent in a request for five in total, and so far, just Stuart and Myers have been confirmed to fill the athlete quota requirements.

“It’s a different make-up for this team that what we’re used of seeing,” said Carey yesterday. “There’s a good mixture of young and more experienced ones, and we feel very good about their chances. In fact, we believe that all of our qualifiers will make the final in their respective events. Shaunae is looking very good and we’re looking forward to her doing some big things, and Steven recently told me that he feels very good about these world championships. He’s approaching it with much more confidence than what he had at the Olympics last year. We’re looking for him to make the final, and possibly get on the podium. Also, we’re very excited about the relays. I believe that we could do some big things in the relays.”

Team co-manager Miller is excited as well.

“I feel good about the team. I think we have a chance to put three to four athletes on the podium,” she said. “There are a few more athletes we hope to add to the team. The management staff is doing everything possible to make sure the team is comfortable and ready to perform.”

High jumper Jamal Wilson is one of those athletes reportedly under consideration by the IAAF. He was just three centimeters off the qualifying standard this year, and is ranked among the top 45 high jumpers in the world for 2017.

A number of notable names are missing though. Chris “The Fireman” Brown has competed in every world championships since becoming a senior athlete. His streak of nine straight appearances comes to an end this year, as he failed to qualify and has not been added to the team for the relay. “Superman” Leevan Sands has been to six world championships, missing just the 2013 Moscow World Championships in the past 15 years, as a result of that ruptured patella tendon he suffered at the 2012 London Olympics.

Also not named to the team this year are national record holders Pedrya Seymour and Jeffery Gibson. Seymour has been injured all year and Gibson is coming off a torn labrum that he suffered at the Müller Anniversary Games in London last year.

Be that as it may, BAAA President Carey is confident that the team will do well, and make all Bahamians proud.

The world championships will be held August 4-13 in London.