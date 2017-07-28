TAMIU coaches pleased with Rolle’s development

Lashae Rolle made an impression on her coaches at Texas A&M international University (TAMIU) this month at the 2017 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s Basketball Championships in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Rolle, a transfer student, will suit up for the TAMIU women’s basketball team in the fall. The 6’0” sophomore played limited minutes for The Bahamas during the tournament, but gained valuable experience as a member of the Bahamas national team.

Through five games, Rolle averaged 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds while playing close to six minutes per game.

Despite the fact that she only played sparingly for team Bahamas, TAMIU head coach Jeff Caha said this week that he was impressed with what he saw out of Rolle during the week-long tournament.

Rolle’s best game of the tournament was a two-point, four-rebound performance in a 61-56 loss to Mexico.

"(Assistant coach Tori Tucker) and I were able to watch every game live as it was streamed on YouTube," Caha said in an interview with LMT Online. "As we are texting each other, the first thing we noticed was LaShae was in very good shape and her body looked great. She ran hard and competed every minute that she was in. When she was on the bench, she was up and active and cheering for her teammates.

“I was so excited for LaShae when she called and told us that she was selected. Most people do not get the opportunity to actually wear your country's jersey and represent them on a global scale. That is something that LaShae will always be able to say and take great pride in. From a basketball standpoint, she got real game experience in the summer against grown women, which is hard to find. It wasn't bad pickup basketball; it was legit game action with something to play for. With the position her coach had her playing, she was able to work on some different areas of her game and expand her skill set."

Rolle will report to campus on August 22 for training camp. The Dustdevils’ women’s team will kick off their season on October 24 with a home scrimmage against Coastal Bend Community College.