Bahamas under-17 basketball team falls 83-75 to Mexico

The boy’s under-17 national basketball team dropped a close game to Mexico yesterday in the second round of the 2017 International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) Centrobasket boy’s basketball championships in the Dominican Republic.

Both teams were neck and neck up until the final five minutes of action, where Mexico went on a 13-5 run in the final three minutes of action to pull away down the stretch and seal the 83-75 victory.

Detarrio Thompson missed out on a golden opportunity to tie the game at 72 early in the fourth quarter. He made the steal on one end but missed the wide-open layup on the other end. Christian Maldonado collected the rebound and quickly passed it off to Javier Gonzalez, who converted the layup for Mexico, putting them up 74-70. Gonzalez extended Mexico’s lead to seven on the following possession with a three-pointer from the corner. Gonzalez came up big for Mexico in the game, finishing with 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field. He also pulled down nine rebounds and had a crucial steal within the closing minutes of play.

Team Bahamas never got closer than five for the remainder of the game.

Although the Bahamas led the game in rebounds and forced Mexico to commit almost double the amount of turnovers that they did, the poor shooting performance was too much to overcome.

Team Bahamas shot just 18-for-63 from the floor for 29 percent compared to 24-for-47 shooting for 51 percent for Mexico.

Domnic Bridgewater had another strong performance in game two. After putting up 27 points in the opener against Guatemala on Wednesday, Bridgewater poured in 31 points against Mexico, one of the top-ranked teams in the tournament.

“At the beginning of the game, the pace was going well. We played good defense, but we ended up picking up a lot of fouls early. Because of that, we couldn’t run the rotation that we would have liked,” said Team Bahamas assistant coach Nigel Ingraham. “That made it tough for us because it changed the way we played defense the rest of the game. The guys fought back from a big deficit to get it close, but wasn’t able to come all the way back in the end. However, they showed grit and toughness to play the way they did.”

Samuel Hunter added 15 points and eight rebounds in the loss for the Bahamas.

“They played good defense and we got a bit flustered on the court,” said Hunter. “Moving forward, we have to continue to play hard and to play like dogs and remain hungry.”

Next up, The Bahamas will take on Puerto Rico today at 5 p.m.