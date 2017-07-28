Chavano "Buddy" Hield, the country's biggest basketball star, is back in the capital once again for the return of his annual summer skills basketball camp.

The 2017 Buddy Buckets Basketball Camp begins today and ends on Saturday at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Sessions begin at 9 a.m. on both days.

Some of the proceeds from the camp will be donated to Hands for Hunger.

Aliv will serve as the chief sponsor of the event, while Rubis Bahamas has come on board as a silver sponsor.

"This is what it's all about, coming back and giving back to the kids," said Hield. "Last year, the all-star game and the three-point shootout was fun, but I really want to be able to teach the kids something. I want to leave them with something that they can take with them.

"I'm grateful for all of the sponsors that have come on board to help make this all possible."

The camp will facilitate over 300 athletes ages 10-17. Along with the skills workshop, the two-day camp will include a three-point shootout, a slam dunk competition and a champions vs. champions game, featuring the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves, the reigning Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) champion, against the Prince William Falcons, the reigning Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) champions.

Ministry of Tourism representative Dupree Smith spoke about the importance of the community aspect of the camp.

"We really wanted to focus on giving back to the community, so we partnered with Hands For Hunger, which will receive proceeds from the camp," he said. "We wanted to make sure the workshop is giving kids life skills necessary, focused strong community initiatives."

One of Hield's long-time friends Sam Grooms will serve as one of the trainers for this year’s event.

"I want to show them the environment Buddy had to go through. People love the progress but not the process," he said. "When Buddy first got to campus as a freshman he wasn’t what he eventually became as a senior. We just want to take them through these drills and we just want to see their response."

Other sponsors for this year's event include, Digi Print Bahamas, Ballin By Da Beach Camps, the Sports Center, Commonwealth Bank, CBS Bahamas, Clarks, Cable Bahamas, More 94 FM, DC Technology, Custom Computers, Lucozade, Vitamalt, Quality Home Center, Demeritte's Funeral Home, Fab Fit Studio, My First Dentist, PJ's Building Supplies, Fidelity, Image Investments, ICS, Pioneer Exterminators, Apex Publication, Image Designs, Original Patties, Mega Malt, Chell Tunes, the Caribbean Bottling Company, Burger King, Stone Arch, BWF, Natural Vegetation Cell Fund, K-1, and the Rhema Preparatory Academy.