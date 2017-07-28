Bahamas falls 83-75 to Puerto Rico

The Bahamas’ junior boys national basketball team suffered their second straight loss of the 2017 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Centrobasket Championships yesterday at the hands of Puerto Rico.

After trailing by just two points at the half, Puerto Rico outscored The Bahamas 24-16 in the third quarter on their way to an 83-75 win.

Dominick Bridgewater led the team in scoring for a third consecutive game. He finished with 31 points. He also pulled down eight rebounds and handed out three assists in the loss. Joshua Dames chipped in with 13 points off the bench and Samuel Hunter added 10 points and seven rebounds.

For the second consecutive game, Team Bahamas struggled on the offensive end of the floor. They shot just 26-for-75 from the field in the game and went just 5-for-15 from behind the three-point line.

Also, The Bahamas struggled once again to defend the post. Puerto Rico scored consistently in the paint with little resistance from the Bahamian defense. They outscored Team Bahamas 44-36 in the paint.

Puerto Rico’s bench and ball movement also proved to be pivotal in the win. Their backups outscored the Bahamian reserves 28-15, and they also finished the game with 24 total assists, compared to just 15 for The Bahamas.

Jorge Torres led three players with double figures with 18 points for Puerto Rico. He shot an efficient 11-for-16 from the field and also pulled down 15 rebounds and handed out eight assists.

Jeriel Zayas added 18 points in the win and Luis Rolon put in 11 points off the bench.

Today marked the final day of round robin action. Second round play begins today. Unfortunately, Team Bahamas failed to qualify for a chance to play for the gold medal after dropping back-to-back games. They finished the tournament with a 1-2 overall record. However, they will compete in the 5-8 reclassification round. Their opponent will be named this morning.

Bridgewater led the team in every statistical category in the round robin segment of Centrobasket. Through three games, he averaged 29.7 points, nine rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.



