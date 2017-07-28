Buddy’s back

Over 350 kids turned up at the Kendal Isaacs National Gymnasium yesterday for the opening of the inaugural Buddy Buckets Basketball Skills Camp and Workshop.

On the first day of the two-day camp, the country’s biggest basketball star, Chavano “Buddy” Hield, and several local and international coaches took the kids through a series of drills and skill position development. Of the 300-plus participants, Aliv sponsors 200 of them. The morning session was aimed at 10-12 year olds, while the afternoon session was aimed at teenagers.

“It is important to give back to the community, both on and off of the basketball court,” said Hield. “I’m excited to be in Nassau working with the kids. Growing up in Grand Bahama, the same was done for me as a young kid. People came back and impacted my life. I plan to be the same way.

“We have already started planning for next year’s clinic, which we expect to be even bigger and better than this year’s event. We expect more kids than we have now and I’m really looking forward to coming back.”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also dropped by the camp yesterday to shoot a few baskets with Hield and talk to the campers about the importance of persistence, in regards to chasing their dreams.

“I really want to thank Buddy for taking the time out to come here and host this event,” said Minnis. “He continues to be an inspiration for the youth, and I hope everyone here takes in as much as they can from these two days. I want you guys to have fun while they are here, learn as much as you can and continue to work hard at what you want to do.”

The camp continues today at Kendal Isaacs, beginning at 12 p.m.

Today’s session includes a three-point shootout, slam dunk contest and a “Battle of the Champions” game in the senior boys division between the reigning Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) champions, against the Prince William Falcons, the reigning Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) champions.

Following the New Providence edition of the camp, Hield plans to host a similar event in Grand Bahama next week.

Along with Aliv, who serves as the chief sponsor of the New Providence event, and Rubis, who is the silver sponsor, other sponsors for this weekend’s camp include Digi Print Bahamas, Ballin By Da Beach Camps, the Sports Center, Commonwealth Bank, CBS Bahamas, Clarks, Cable Bahamas, More 94 FM, DC Technology, Custom Computers, Lucozade, Vitamalt, Quality Home Center, Demeritte's Funeral Home, Fab Fit Studio, My First Dentist, PJ's Building Supplies, Fidelity, Image Investments, ICS, Pioneer Exterminators, Apex Publication, Image Designs, Original Patties, Mega Malt, Chell Tunes, the Caribbean Bottling Company, Burger King, Stone Arch, BWF, Natural Vegetation Cell Fund, K-1, and the Rhema Preparatory Academy.



