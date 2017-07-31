Bahamas finishes seventh at U-17 Centrobasket

The Bahamas’ junior boys national basketball team finished seventh overall this weekend at the 2017 International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) Under-17 boys Centrobasket Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

On Sunday the team played its final game of the tournament, a 7-8-placement game against Guyana. And just like their first meeting, The Bahamas led from start to finish on their way to an easy win. Behind 21 points and 17 rebounds from Raschad Greene, team Bahamas cruised past Guyana 91-63.

Team Bahamas took full advantage of their size advantage against Guyana, outscoring them 60 to 26 in the paint. They outrebounded them 58-40 and held Guyana to just 32 percent shooting from the field in the game.

Team Bahamas scored 20 or more points in each quarter and held a 35-point lead at one point in the fourth quarter.

Samuel Hunter had 19 points and six rebounds in the win; Detarrio Thompson added 12 points and Grevaughn Goodman had 11.

Kevon Wiggins led Guyana with 34 points, three rebounds and three assists in the loss.

Team Bahamas barely missed out on playing in the 5-6 placement game. They fell 91-89 to the Virgin Islands in the reclassification round on Saturday.

After trailing through three quarters, The Bahamas came all the way back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but allowed the Virgin Islands to get back in front in the closing seconds of the game. With The Bahamas down two with two seconds left to play, Bridgewater missed the three-pointer to secure the win.

Team Bahamas took the lead with 16 seconds left on a Bridgewater layup, however, Amir Nesbitt converted a layup on the next end for the USVI to tie the game at 89.

With eight seconds left to play, Bridgewater threw a pass that was intercepted by Bryce Nash, who immediately passed ahead to Nesbitt for another layup to take the lead and the win.

Bridgewater finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Nesbitt poured in 22 points in the win for the Virgin Islands.

“Hats off to our kids,” said Bahamas head coach Quentin Hall following the tournament. “They never gave up. A few more free-throws and few more layups and they would have been right there. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.

“Not to make any excuses, I think fatigue played a bit of a factor for us in this tournament. I wasn’t able to go to the bench as much as I would’ve liked to, but this is what these kinds of tournaments are about. These kids played with a lot of pride, and if we can get more kids to come in and play with the same mindset, the sky is the limit for us.”

Team Bahamas finished the tournament with a 2-3 overall record. Both wins came against Guyana. In their other two games, team Bahamas fell 83-75 to Mexico in the second game and loss to Puerto Rico by the exact same score in the third game.