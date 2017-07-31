Hield hosts first basketball workshop in The Bahamas

Chavano “Buddy” Hield held his first ever basketball workshop in The Bahamas over the weekend at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. Over 350 kids showed up to interact with and learn from Hield and several coaches that he brought in from the United States. Hield said he’s glad he could give back to the local community and plans to continue to find ways to give back to the community, whether it is on or off the court.

“I think the event went great. The kids came out, they had fun and that’s what is important,” said Hield. “It’s really not about me. This is what it's all about, coming back and giving back to the kids. I remain personal with them, give them advice, talk to them and encourage them to continue to pursue their dreams. I really enjoyed this camp. I also want to thank all of the sponsors that came on board for the event as well to help make it all possible.”

The camp catered to children ages 10-17. Along with a skills workshop on the opening day, the camp also included at three-point shootout, a slam dunk competition and a champions vs. champions game, featuring the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves, the reigning Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) champion, against the Prince William Falcons, the reigning Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) champions.

The Falcons came from behind to win the Champions game 57-55. Adam Johnson was named as the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). He finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds in the win.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be able to play in this game,” said Johnson. “I was proud of the way my team fought back in front of the big crowd, and I’m just thankful to “Buddy” for hosting the event for us.”

Wolverines head coach Harcourt McQuay also thanked Hield for including both teams in the camp.

“It was a wonderful game and it was a wonderful idea to put the private school champs against the public school champs,” he said. “It is one of the things I like about Buddy. He looks out for the high school kids. As far as the game goes, we didn’t get the results we wanted, but I’m proud of the way the team played without our best player, Dominick Bridgewater, who is on national team duty in the Dominican Republic.”

Azaro Roker emerged as the Dunk Contest Champion and Dwight Dean won the three-point contest.

Along with the action on the court, Hield and other camp organizers held a meet and greet at the Pier restaurant on Friday. Part of the proceeds collected was donated to Hands For Hunger.

Hield’s work in The Bahamas continues this week as he shifts his focus toward hosting the Grand Bahama edition of his basketball workshop.