Four relay teams will compete in London

After some red flags arose last week regarding reports that one of the athletes on the team selected for the 16th International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) World Championships tested positive for a banned substance, Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) President Rosamunde Carey confirmed yesterday that after consultation with International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) authorities, all four of The Bahamas’ relay teams have qualified and will participate at the IAAF World Championships in London, England this month.

Instead of taking 21 athletes, as originally stated, the BAAA will now take 24 athletes to the championships.

The 2017 IAAF World Championships take place August 4-13.

“While we do not condone or support any untoward behavior in our sport, we remain determined to be supportive and sensitive to all of our athletes during challenging times,” said Carey on the matter. “We recognize them as our primary clients and a rare and precious commodity. Few people in the world can do what they do and achieve. We reserve the right to protect them and ensure that evidence is conclusive and irrefutable before passing judgment.

“We invite the Bahamian public to adopt the federation’s mindset as we cheer on our athletes in their individual and relay teams’ quest to medal and achieve personal and team best performances. These games will be exciting to say the least, indeed the purest form of entertainment. We are confident that the Bahamian flag will have reason to be hoisted several times throughout the games. The federation will do all in its power with the assistance of all our wonderful partners, in particular the Bahamas government, to ensure the well being and success of our athletes.”

Just eight Bahamians qualified in individual events for the London World Championships. Shaunae Miller-Uibo is the only athlete to have qualified in two events- the women’s 200 and 400 meters. Tamara Myers (women’s triple jump) and Bianca “BB” Stuart (women’s long jump) are the only two athletes competing in individual events that didn’t qualify. However, they were invited by the IAAF because of their global rankings, and to fill the quota requirements for their respective events.

“It’s a different make-up for this team that what we’re used of seeing,” said Carey on the team. “There’s a good mixture of young and more experienced ones, and we feel very good about their chances. In fact, we believe that all of our qualifiers will make the final in their respective events. Shaunae is looking very good and we’re looking forward to her doing some big things, and Steven recently told me that he feels very good about these world championships. He’s approaching it with much more confidence than what he had at the Olympics last year. We’re looking for him to make the final, and possibly get on the podium. Also, we’re very excited about the relays. I believe that we could do some big things in the relays.”

Mabelene Miller and Carl Oliver are the co-managers of the team, Sharon Gardiner is the assistant manager, Dianne Woodside-Johnson is the head coach, Rupert Gardiner is the relay coordinator, Ronald Cartwright, Everette Fraser and Jason Edwards are the assistant coaches, Dr. Keir Miller is the team doctor, and Eugena Patton and Bernique Hanna have been named to the medical team.