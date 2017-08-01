Northeastern Division victorious at Sprite Basketball Tournament

In a tight 84-77 victory, the Northeastern Division won the overall title at the 9th Annual Sprite Basketball Tournament, coming out on top for the second year in a row. They defeated the Western Division team.

For the ninth year, since its inception, Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), local producer of Coca-Cola products, collaborated with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) to bring together the nine districts of New Providence in the annual Sprite Basketball Tournament which is a part of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Summer Camp. For the past four weeks, young men from across the island worked together in teams to win the coveted title, while learning new skills, practicing discipline and sportsmanship in a friendly, safe environment.

“Over the past nine years, the Sprite Basketball Tournament has become a highlight of our summer program. This program not only allows us, as the police body, to pass on valuable team building and professional skills to young men, but it also helps us to foster relationships with these young men, which is invaluable,” said Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Wilton Johnson, of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. “Without Caribbean Bottling Company’s continued support in organizing and financing this entire program, none of this would have been possible.”

Cara Douglas, CBC Marketing Manager, said: “The Sprite Basketball Tournament was created by Caribbean Bottling Company as a way to offer support to the neighborhoods across New Providence that we serve. Each of the individual districts were looking for corporate support for summer events in their areas, and we saw a great opportunity to bring the districts together around a positive event, basketball.

“CBC rightly believed this would foster a deeper relationship between the young men, their communities and the police that serve their community. This tournament is a safe and supportive environment for young men to participate in each summer, and we are so proud to continue to support it with the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

Jevaughn Ferguson, of the Northeastern Division team, was named the winner of the Sprite Sportsmanship Award, and Dario Saunders was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). Each player in the tournament received a Sprite gift bag for their participation. The two top teams walked away with medals, a case of Sprite soda, and a G-Shock watch or Sports Center Gift Card depending on whether they finished first or second.