Team Bahamas leaves for London

Despite a positive test to one of its athletes, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) is moving full steam ahead with its 24-member team for the London World Championships, inclusive of the relay squad that is under question.

The Bahamian sprinter’s ‘A’ sample from the world relays came back positive for a banned substance, but the test result of the ‘B’ sample is yet to be released, thereby deeming the process as incomplete. As a result, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has upheld the results from the world relays up to now, and the Bahamian team in question will be allowed to compete in London.

The 16th IAAF World Championships will run August 4-13, in London. The 24-member Bahamian team, along with coaches and officials, left late last night, and will arrive in London at 12 noon today. BAAA President Rosamunde Carey and vice president Tonique Williams left on Sunday, so as to attend the 51st IAAF Congress this week.

Before departing, Carey said that they are pleased to receive the confirmation of all of their relay teams for the world championships, given the “irregular finding” of a doping test of one athlete.

“We have been given the green light to move ahead and that is what we’re going to do,” said Carey. “As it relates to what happens in the future with their status, we will have to cross that bridge when we get to it. We have a recourse in place to deal with situations like that when they arise. In the meantime, we want to keep the guys focused.”

Carey stopped short of calling it a positive test, and is banking on the results from the world relays and the ensuing world championships holding up.

“Well the process isn’t complete. For now, we’ll just say that it’s an irregular finding,” she said. “That athlete now has to be processed and the process will not be completed until long after the world championships. Therefore, that athlete might not be on the team, but the team has been allowed to compete. It’s still an open investigation, and we have to respect that. The results from the world relays have not been disqualified, and the IAAF has granted us confirmation, so we’re moving ahead with it. We went to great lengths to ensure that the IAAF would consider the case and issue the invitation, and they did that. Our team is elated to represent The Bahamas at the world championships.”

Through a press release, the BAAA issued its stance on performance-enhancing drugs.

“The president and indeed the executive team remain resolute on its zero tolerance of any form of doping or performance enhancement or induction,” said the release. “While we do not condone or support any untoward behavior in our sport, we remain determined to be supportive and sensitive to all of our athletes during challenging times. We recognize them as our primary clients and a rare and precious commodity. Few people in the world can do what they do and achieve. We reserve the right to protect them and ensure that evidence is conclusive and irrefutable before passing judgement. We invite the Bahamian public to adopt the federation’s mindset as we cheer on our athletes in their individual and relay teams’ quest to medal and achieve personal and team best performances.”

What will happen with the athlete in question, or the relay team, relies heavily on the test result of the ‘B’ sample of that particular athlete. There is a chance that any result that the team posts in London would be nullified, thereby rendering their journey to the United Kingdom useless. Be that as it may, The Bahamas will be represented by 24 athletes in London - 10 in individual events, and the others as members of their respective relay pools. All four relay teams will compete.

The BAAA remains resolute in the handling and support of its athletes.

“These championships will be exciting to say the least; indeed, the purest form of entertainment. We are confident that the Bahamian flag will have reason to be pulled out and hoisted several times throughout the championships,” said the press release. “The Bahamas has been known to produce top quality athletes who will be forces to reckon with in the halls of competition. The federation will do all in its power with the assistance of all of our wonderful partners, in particular The Bahamas Government, to ensure the well-being and success of our athletes.”

The 16th IAAF World Championships will get underway on Friday evening in London with the preliminary rounds of the men’s 100m. Warren Fraser will be the first athlete in action for The Bahamas.