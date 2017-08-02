Fox hits walk-off single

Less than a week after being promoted to Single A Ball by the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Bahamian professional baseball player Lucius Fox is already making his presence felt at the next level.

On Monday night, Fox hit a walk-off single with one out in the eighth inning, as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the St. Lucie Mets 1-0.

Thomas Milone scored the game-winning run after leading off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by David Olmedo-Barrera.

The Mets were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Stone Crabs recorded their eighth shutout of the year up to this point.

Through five games with the Stone Crabs, Fox is hitting .350, with seven hits and three runs in 20 at bats. He has an on base percentage of .333, one stolen base and five runs batted in (RBIs).

Fox was called up to High-A Charlotte last Wednesday. Prior to the move he had been putting together a good season with Low-A Bowling Green, hitting .278/.362/.361 with two home runs, 27 RBI and 27 stolen bases. Still just 20 years old, Fox is being fast-tracked to the major leagues by the Rays. He spent 152 games in Low-A over the past two seasons.

He was able to overcome a slow start to the season. He began the season just 1-14 at the plate with nine strikeouts through four games. However, he quickly turned it around and recorded hits five of his next six games. He hit his first home run of the season May 13.

The week prior to being promoted, Fox played in the 2017 SiriusXM Major League Baseball (MLB) Futures All-Star Game. He drove in an RBI in the loss to Team USA.

Fox is currently listed as the No. 14 prospect in the Rays organization.

Fox was traded to Tampa Bay midway through last season in the Matt Moore-Matt Duffy deal. However, the Rays didn’t get much of an opportunity to see what the Bahamian prospect could do, as he was ruled out for the season just days after being traded. Despite an untimely injury, which was suffered several weeks prior to the trade, Rays’ farm system director Mitch Lukevics said he wasn’t going to pull the trigger on the deal unless Fox was included.