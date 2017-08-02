Miller making a name for himself on AAU circuit

Grand Bahama native Franco Miller Jr. has made a name for himself this summer on the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball circuit.

The 6’2” shooting guard, who currently attends Tabernacle Baptist in Freeport, has racked up several National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I offers over the last two months.

As it stands right now, Miller has received official offers from Montana State University, the University of Wyoming, St. Bonaventure University and the University of Illinois at Chicago. There are also a handful of other teams that have expressed interest in Miller up to this point. It is possible that those schools could extend official offers before the summer is over.

Last week, at the Fab 48 Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada, which featured some of the top high school recruits from around the world, Miller played exceptionally well, scoring over 20 points in two games.

Miller played for the Grass Roots Elite Club out of Canada and led them to a 2-4 record over the course of the weeklong event.

His best game came in a 77-71 loss to BTI Select. Miller finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.

He also turned in a 22 points, five assists, four rebounds performance in a 74-70 win over the Simply Fundamental Basketball Club.

Miller came into the summer off of a successful high school season in The Bahamas. In February, he was named as the Most Valuable Player of the 34th annual Hugh Campbell Basketball Classic.

He poured in a game-high 27 points and added four rebounds and four steals in a 58-52 win over the C.I. Gibson Rattlers.

That same month Miller also led Tabernacle to a Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Sports Association (GBSSSA) senior boys title as well.

And in March, he led the Falcons to the finals of the second annual Bahamas National High School Basketball Championships.

Miller began to show his growth on the court in 2016 when he anchored team Bahamas in the Nike EYBL vs. Bahamas select game. Miller led the way for team Bahamas in a 113-88 loss with 21 points on 7-15 shooting from the field. He also pulled down five rebounds and handed out six assists in the game.











