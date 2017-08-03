FSU coaches expecting breakout season from Saunders

The Florida State Seminoles men’s football team had their first practice of fall camp on Monday afternoon, and what was apparent was the lack of experienced receivers on the roster.

The Seminoles return just five scholarship receivers, and due to this lack of veteran or high profile receivers, Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said he expects tight ends Mavin Saunders and Ryan Izzo to pick up the slack and catch a lot of passes from starting quarterback Deondre Francois.

There are only four players on the FSU roster that have more than 10 catches in their careers, and Izzo and Saunders are two of them.

Behind the two tight ends, Junior Da’Vante Phillips, sophomore Keith Gavin and DJ Matthews are expected to help out with receiving.

Saunders saw his role increase last season, where he caught 10 passes for 182 yards.

While his receiving numbers haven’t significantly affected the team as yet, Saunders’ blocking has improved significantly, and because of that, Florida State has been able to run more two tight end sets with Saunders and Izzo.

Fisher added that Saunders’ improvement makes the offense more complicated for opposing defenses.

“His technique. His mentality as a player. He’s just gotten better every week,” said Fisher. “You don’t see a lot of two tights any more. That’s good for us. Then we become the different Izzo, the lead tight end said he expects he and Saunders to help out greatly on offense this season.

“Having all those playmakers leave, I know me and Mavin would have to step up,” he said. “We are trying to get used to the new roles. We have been through a lot, and I think we will be able to get out wide and make more plays. I think we can create a lot of mismatches. I think we will surprise some defensive backs with our athleticism.”

Saunders is not only making his impact felt on the field, but in the classroom and in the Florida community as well.

In consecutive weeks, Saunders was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll and was also nominated to the Allstate Insurance Company/American Football Coaches Association AFCA Good works team.

To qualify for ACC academic honors, a student must maintain a 3.0-grade point average or better in the classroom.

The Good Works team is comprised of football players who use their very little free time to help others. Saunders has volunteered at Riley Elementary for the past few years, mentoring and tutoring students.