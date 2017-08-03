Merritt sees Gardiner as a threat

LONDON, England – One of the more accomplished and decorated athletes in the history of the men’s 400 meters (m) is taking note and watching closely all of his chief competitors, including Bahamian national record holder Steven Gardiner.

American LaShawn Merritt, a former World and Olympic Champion in the men’s 400m, has done it all in his discipline in the sport except broken the world record. He is a former two-time world champion in the men’s 400m, a former Olympic Champion, and a former World Junior Champion. In history, he is the sixth fastest over that distance.

Merritt, who was working out simultaneously as the Bahamian team at the practice track at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park yesterday, said that young Gardiner is one of the athletes he is looking out for in the men’s 400m.

Merritt didn’t run the event at the USA Track & Field (USATF) National Championships in June, but has a bye into the world championships as a result of his Diamond League victory last year. He was second to new world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, of South Africa, at the Beijing World Championships two years ago, and finished third to van Niekerk and Grenadian Kirani James at the Olympics last year. Merritt is looking for gold at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships in London this year.

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “I’m glad to be back here in London. I missed out in 2012 for the Olympics because of an injury but now I’m here. I’ve been training hard, and looking forward to this.”

As it relates to Gardiner, Merritt said that he’s a tough competitor, and one who he will definitely be keeping his eyes on.

“He’s running very well.”

Gardiner was the world leader for a portion of the year until getting past by world record holder van Niekerk, Americans Fred Kerley and Gil Roberts, and Isaac Makwala and Baboloki Thebe, both of Botswana. Gardiner is now ranked as number six on the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017.

“He’s a great competitor, and he’s running very well,” said Merritt yesterday. “He’s been around for a couple years, and he’s one of the guys to look out for. He’s in good form this year, and I look forward to him going out and doing some good things.”

Gardiner lowered his national record to 44.26 seconds at the Grenada Invitational in early April. It was his first meet of the season.

However, apart from van Niekerk who appears to be on a level by himself right now, many feel that the field is wide open in the men’s 400m this year. That should create some interesting scenarios in that event, and the men’s 4x400m relay this year.

“There are some guys who haven’t been in the low 44s in a while who are running well this year. It’s all about who is going to line up, and who is going to perform when it’s time to perform,” said Merritt.

It is estimated to take about a 44.5 run to make the final of the men’s 400m here in London. The slowest qualifying time for the final in the semi-finals of last year’s Olympics was 44.49 seconds. Each athlete in the final ran 44.61 seconds or faster. Van Niekerk set the world record of 43.03 seconds in the Olympic final last year.

Merritt, a 12-year veteran as a senior athlete, was third in that Olympic final, in 43.85 seconds. He will certainly be among the medal contenders this year.

As for Gardiner, in all likelihood, he will have to run a new national record just to get into the final of the men’s 400m at these world championships.

He is The Bahamas’ only hope in an event that has certainly had its fair share of success among Bahamian sprinting over the years.