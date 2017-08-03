Miller back in London, site of relay gold

LONDON, England – One of the giant killers for The Bahamas from the 2012 London Olympics – the man who ran down American Angelo Taylor to bring The Bahamas its only medal from those games, a gold – is back in London, and ready to make his mark again.

Ramon Miller is once again a part of the men’s 4x400 meters (m) relay team for The Bahamas, and is expected to have a huge impact. He is one of the members of the team who will be relied on heavily to bring The Bahamas back to prominence in the men’s 4x400m relay.

Miller will run just that event at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships here in London, thereby limiting his focus as it relates to the competition on the track.

The 30-year-old Bahamian quarter-miler said he’s ready to go.

“First of all, I have to thank the Lord for allowing me to be back here, having this opportunity to go out there and compete,” said Miller. “It’s a memorable experience to be back here in London. What me and my teammates did in 2012, that was an unforgettable experience. This might be the good luck track, so we’re just hoping that we have the same experience.”

It will be extremely difficult for this version of the men’s 4x400m relay team to experience the same success as it did five years ago. Half of the team from 2012 is missing, and the other two are not in the same form they were in five years ago.

The man for The Bahamas in the men’s 400m nowadays is new national record holder Steven Gardiner, of Murphy Town, Abaco. He is the only person who qualified to run the open 400m at the world championships this year. The two remaining members of the 2012 team, Miller and Michael Mathieu, are relegated to relay duty here in London.

Still, Miller feels that they have the tools that are necessary to go out there and make a huge impact. At last year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the team of Gardiner, Mathieu, Chris Brown and Alonzo Russell, won the bronze medal for The Bahamas. Gardiner, Mathieu and Russell are here in London, and Brown is all but retired.

“We feel that we could go out there and get the job done,” said Miller. “The first step would be to make the final, and then go from there. It’s all about connecting at the right time. I think that we have a good shot. We just have to go out there and give it our best effort.”

Coming off their first team practice on Wednesday, Miller said that all of the guys on the team are in high spirits and are in good shape.

“Today was a good day. It was a good shake-out for us, getting all that travel out of your legs and just beginning to build a team bond. We believe that we have what it takes to do something special here in London. Hopefully, it could come together for us at the right time,” he said.

The other two members of the 4x400m relay pool in London are Ojay Ferguson, who had a cameo appearance on the global stage at the 2013 Moscow World Championships, and newcomer Kendrick Thompson. The latter is just 20 years old, and has a personal best time of 46.22 seconds, done at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Open National Championships this year.

Thompson is one of the more talented young athletes in the country. He gives The Bahamas great depth in the relay.

Miller is confident that whatever four the coaches decide to go with, they will go out there and prove that men’s 4x400m relay running is still at a high in The Bahamas, and they will make the nation proud.