Wilkenson Isnord attracting major schools

Bahamian high school basketball player Wilkenson Isnord had a breakout season last year, carried that momentum over into the summer circuit and is now one of the most sought-after recruits in the state of Florida.

Isnord played for J.P. Taravella High School last season and joined the stacked Florida Vipers Under-16 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team on the Under Armor Circuit this summer.

Up to this point, Isnord has received official offers from Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and Appalachian State University, while schools such as the University of South Florida (USF), Louisiana Tech and the Navy Academy have all expressed interest in the athletic big man this summer.

Isnord, a 6-foot-8 power forward, plans to transfer to Blanche Ely High School this fall to complete his high school career. In order to boost his stock before leaving high school, Isnord said he plans to be more aggressive on both ends of the floor and is looking to become more fluent handling the ball by the time he gets to college.

“I plan to be a monster on both offense and defense next year, especially when it comes to rebounding,” said Isnord in an interview with The Nassau Guardian. “I want to do damage in the paint and around the arc. I want to make my presence felt on the court on the court at all times. My goals are to help my school go undefeated again and to hopefully win another state championship and go to nationals.

“I’m looking forward to working on my handles a bit more and getting a better feel for the ball also to improve my midrange and outside jump shot. I also want to make smarter decisions with the basketball, so I would say improving my basketball IQ is going to be crucial for me this season. ”

Isnord averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Vipers this summer on the Under Armor Circuit. His best scoring game came against KC Run GMC, where he finished with eight points. He put up a season high seven rebounds against Ohio C2K Elite.

As it stands now, Isnord has a 6’8” wingspan, an 8’6” standing reach and a 29” vertical leap.