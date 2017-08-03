Gaither looking to make her mark in the 200m

LONDON, England – One of the fastest female sprinters on Team Bahamas is hoping that her breakthrough at the world championships level will be much different from her encounter at the Olympics last year.

Tynia Gaither, from Grand Bahama, will run in the women’s 200 meters (m) and the women’s 4x100m at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, which get underway on Friday, here in London, England.

After her first workout session in chilly conditions yesterday, the sub-23-second runner said that she has huge goals of advancing through the rounds at these world championships, and hopefully setting personal best marks.

The 24-year-old sprinter has a personal best time of 22.54 seconds in the 200m, and a season’s best time of 22.71 seconds.

“I feel pretty good,” said Gaither yesterday. “Today was just a light shake-out day, and now I’m looking forward to the rest of the workout and the start of the championships.”

At the Olympics last year, Gaither bowed out after the opening round of the women’s 200m. She was pulling double duty, having qualified in both short sprints. This year, Gaither only has to worry about the longer race. She comes into these world championships tied at number 34 in the world, based on her season’s best of 22.71.

“The main thing with me is that I just try to build off every experience that I have and gain something for the next one. I feel good about myself this year,” said Gaither. “I’m looking forward to going out in front of a huge crowd and execute the way that I know how to. Well, the goal is to go out there and run personal best times every time that I get on the track. My body is feeling good, and I feel like I’m in a great position to really run some fast times.”

A time in the low 22s could get Gaither into the final here in London. The Grand Bahamian said she’s looking forward to that and representing the country well. She was second at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Open National Championships this year behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Gaither ran a time of 23.02 seconds at the nationals. She’s looking to go much faster at these world championships, hopefully erasing her personal best of 22.54.

As for the relay, Gaither said she’s looking forward to running with the collection of girls that the BAAA has assembled.

“I think we have the potential to surprise a lot of people. Once we come aside and set a goal, I think that we could accomplish some great things,” she said.

In the women’s 4x100m relay pool for The Bahamas are Gaither, Anthonique Strachan, Devynne Charlton, Jenae Ambrose, Carmiesha Cox and Keianna Albury. The heats and final of the women’s 4x100m are scheduled for Saturday, August 12.

As for Gaither, the former University of Southern California (USC) standout sprinter, she feels that, with athletes like Elaine Thompson, Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Veronica Campbell-Brown, not running the women’s 200m this year, the field is wide open for someone new to step to the forefront.

Fraser-Pryce, Campbell-Brown and Felix are three of the past four world champions in the women’s 200m. Thompson is the Olympic double sprint champion from a year ago. A new star is expected to surface in the women’s 200m this year.