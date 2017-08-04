Albury could be key component for Team Bahamas

LONDON, England – Keianna Albury had an up and down year, competing for the Penn State Nittany Lions in collegiate track and field, but came home for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Open National Championships in June, and was strong enough to make Team Bahamas for the world championships.

Albury, 21, finished fourth in both the women’s 100 and 200 meters (m) at the nationals, running 11.68 seconds in the century, and 23.53 seconds in the latter. Her personal best marks are 11.56 seconds in the 100m, and 23.33 seconds in the 200m.

This season, she has run 11.58 seconds in the 100m, and her lifetime best of 23.33 in the 200m. She feels that she is definitely improving in both short sprints, but will be competing in just the women’s 4x100m relay for The Bahamas at these world championships. The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships get underway this evening at the London Olympic Stadium and will run through Sunday August 13.

“This is definitely going to be a different experience as compared to college,” said Albury. “It’s a wider scale, and an opportunity to show your talents to the world. I’m very excited, and was a bit nervous, but I just calmed myself down and went through it. The main thing right now is just to have fun, and do what I have to do. I just want to go out there, give it my best, and represent my country well.”

Ever since she was a junior athlete, Albury has been showing promise in the sprints. She has gradually moved up the ladder to the point where she is now representing The Bahamas on the senior side in global athletics.

Albury is one of those young athletes who are looked upon as the future of female sprinting in The Bahamas. The youngster, from Eleuthera, said that she is ready for the challenge. Albury was just two tenths of a second behind two-time national champion Tynia Gaither at the open nationals in the women’s 100m.

Gaither won in 11.47 seconds, Anthonique Strachan was second in 11.50 seconds, Carmiesha Cox finished third in 11.62 seconds, and Albury had to settle for fourth in 11.68.

The Bahamas’ only Olympic Champion from a year ago, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, took the women’s 200m in 22.21 seconds, Gaither was a distant second in 23.02 seconds, Strachan was third in 23.23 seconds, and Albury finished fourth in 23.53.

Next year Albury will enter her senior year at Penn State University, and is looking to continue her steady progression.

“I could feel myself getting better,” said Albury. “I’m at a point right now where I just want to be able to help Team Bahamas. I feel like I’m in a good position to do that.”

Whether or not Albury steps on the track for The Bahamas at these world championships is up to the coaches for Team Bahamas. The six athletes in the women’s 4x100m relay pool for The Bahamas are Gaither, Strachan, Cox, Devynne Charlton, Jenae Ambrose and Albury.

The heats of the women’s 4x100m are set for the morning of Saturday August 12, and the final will be held later that night.