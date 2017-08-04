CIBC launches annual Walk for the Cure event

Although the sixth edition of the annual CIBC Walk for the Cure event isn’t being staged until October, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank has come up with numerous events between now and then to bring awareness to their cause.

The Walk for the Cure campaign was launched yesterday at CIBC FirstCaribbean’s main office downtown. The first event on the list, a soca “Battle of the DJ’s” party, is set for Saturday, August 12th at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel. The party will run from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at any CIBC FirstCaribbean Branch in New Providence.

The official walk is set for September 30 in Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Abaco, and October 1 in Abaco.

Walk for the Cure tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under. Additional donations can be made to any CIBC FirstCaribbean branch.

CIBC FirstCaribbean Managing Director Trevor Torzas said he expects a large turnout for this year’s walk.

“We look forward to growing the event here in The Bahamas. We had over 700 people last year. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a Sunday morning and everyone gets together,” he said. “There’s food, there’s a prayer service, there’s music, and it’s really a great event. And it’s not just for the adults, it’s for the kids, too. So it’s really becoming a true family event in the Caribbean and here in The Bahamas.”

The 2016 Walk for the Cure campaign attracted 42 corporate sponsors, more than 700 walkers over four islands, and raised $73,000. This year the bank has a target of over $100,000 and hopes to garner even more support. Proceeds go to the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group and the Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

Diane Bingham, a representative from the Cancer Society, appealed to the public for support.

“The cost involved in caring for patients is fully supported through donations from institutions such as CIBC FirstCaribbean and personal donations from the general public. This is why we continue to say thank you so much to CIBC for supporting the efforts of the Cancer Society, and to individuals that continue to donate to the efforts of the Society.”

Those interested in becoming a part of any of these events can also visit their nearest CIBC FirstCaribbean branch or contact Maya Nottage at (242) 302-6063 for more information.