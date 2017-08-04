Thompson making strides in the 400m

LONDON, England – Kendrick Thompson is one of the fastest rising stars in The Bahamas.

He is one of seven first-timers on Team Bahamas at the world championships level, and one of four under 20 years of age.

Thompson, 19, will represent The Bahamas in the men’s 4x400 meters (m) at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships. Those championships get underway this evening at the London Olympic Stadium, and will run through Sunday August 13.

At the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Open National Championships in June, Thompson finished fourth in the men’s 400m final in a personal best run of 46.22 seconds, thereby earning his spot on the world championships team. In fact, he could make a case to be among the four on the track when The Bahamas lines up in the heats of the event on Saturday August 12.

“I’m very excited about competing at this level. It shows that I’m getting better, and that I’m progressing,” said Thompson after a workout session yesterday. “This is my first time competing on the senior level among the professional athletes. I just want to go out there and perform at the best of my ability, and hopefully come back with a medal.”

Thompson was one of The Bahamas’ best junior athletes last season, before venturing into the senior ranks this season. He could do it all. In fact, he brought home the gold medal in the open boys octathlon from the 2016 CARIFTA Games in St. George’s, Grenada.

He is a great hurdler, and an even better quarter-miler. One gets the feeling that it’s only a matter of time before Thompson cracks the 46-second barrier in the 400m, thereby entering the stage of elite athletics. He was fourth behind three established runners at the BAAA Open Nationals.

National record holder Steven Gardiner won in 44.66 seconds, Michael Mathieu finished a distant second in 45.93 seconds, and Ramon Miller was third in 46.13 seconds. Thompson ran a personal best time for fourth.

“This means a lot to me. I’ve come from a long way, and I just want to continue to get better. The sky is the limit for me,” he said.

Ojay Ferguson was fifth at the nationals in 46.49 seconds, and former national record holder Chris “The Fireman” Brown had to settle for sixth in 47.01 seconds.

For the first time in his senior career, Brown is not a part of the men’s 4x400m relay team for The Bahamas at the world championships, but all that does is open the door for youngsters like Thompson to step in.

The youngster from Grand Bahama feels this is his time to shine. He’s now running with the big boys, and is looking forward to the opportunity.

In his first year as a senior athlete, Thompson has raised the bar for young athletes across the country, making the Bahamian team for the world championships. The sky is the limit for this youngster.