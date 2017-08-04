Johnson is youngest athlete at world championships

LONDON, England – Bahamian Joel Johnson is not just the young athlete on Team Bahamas at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, he is also the youngest athlete among all 205 competing countries at the global meet, and the youngest Bahamian ever, at the world championships.

At 16, Johnson is certainly making history for The Bahamas. The youngster, still in high school, is well experienced and well travelled for his age.

He took part in the CARIFTA Games for Team Bahamas this year, represented The Bahamas at the IAAF World U18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, in the middle last month, came home to compete in the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) for The Bahamas, and now, is a part of The Bahamas’ 24-member squad for the IAAF World Championships.

It’s his first senior team.

The world championships get underway today in

London, England, and run through Sunday August 13. Johnson said he feels good after undergoing an intense workout session yesterday morning.

“It’s kind of surreal because I am so young, but overall, it’s a wonderful experience for me,” said Johnson yesterday. “I’ve had the opportunity to travel the world in the past few weeks, and that has been quite an experience. Now that I’m here at the world championships, hopefully, I’ll be able to go out there and do a good job for The Bahamas.”

In the past four weeks alone, Johnson has been a member of three national teams, having represented The Bahamas at the world under 18s and CYG, and now as a member of the senior world championships squad.

At 16, he has personal best times of 10.68 seconds in the 100 meters (m) and 21.38 seconds in the 200m. He set both of his personal best marks this year – the 100m time at the IAAF World U18 Championships, and the latter at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Junior National Championships in June.

He’s an alternate for the men’s 4x100m relay here in London, but is hopeful of getting on the track and helping The Bahamas advance to the final.

“It feels amazing to be so young, and to be here contributing. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Johnson. “The goal for me is just to go out there, have a good experience and perform well for my country. I just want to do my best, and help the 242.”

Judging by his tremendous progress this year, barring injury, Johnson should be one of the athletes to look out for at next year’s CARIFTA Games here in The Bahamas, and also in the foreseeable future.

The other members of the men’s 4x100m relay pool for The Bahamas are Warren Fraser, Shavez Hart, Teray Smith, Michael Mathieu and Sean Stuart.

The squad is hopeful of breaking the national record of 38.52 seconds that was set by Fraser, Hart, Smith and Adrian Griffith at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and advancing to the final of the event here in London.

The heats of the men’s 4x100m are on the morning of Saturday August 12, and the final will be held that night at London’s Olympic Stadium.