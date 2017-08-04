Island Games Foundation sponsors Oneil Williams

As a part of its mandate to help members of the local community achieve their goals, the Island Games Foundation has come on board to sponsor long distance runner Oneil Williams, as he prepares for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Half Marathon Championships in March of next year.

The IAAF World Half Marathon Championships will be held March 24, 2018 in Valencia, Spain.

Island Games Foundation representative Ashley Hamilton and the newly crowned Miss World Bahamas Geena Thompson, brand ambassador for the Island Games Foundation, presented Williams with a check for $5,000 yesterday at the company’s headquarters on West Bay Street.

“We are all about transforming places, spaces and faces, and when we heard Oneil’s story, we wanted to get involved, especially seeing that this is something on the national scale, and he can not only make himself proud, but the entire country as well,” said Hamilton. “We saw it fit to give him a donation so that he can not only compete under the Williams banner, but also The Bahamas banner as well.”

Williams decided to convert full-time to marathon running several years ago. He has spent the last few years training in Kenya, and will use the donation to help with training and accommodations when he gets back.

“This is going to help me greatly. I reached out to Island Games, and they were gracious enough to help me out with this venture,” said Williams. “I have been training in Kenya for the last five years now with very little support. This donation will help a lot with my training, traveling, eating and living conditions.”

Along with the Half Marathon Championships, Williams also hopes to compete in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, set for April 4–15 in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Thompson, who has two siblings who also compete in long distance running, said she’s seen firsthand the work that goes into preparing for a long distance race and was fully supportive of the foundation supporting Williams’ cause.

“I can tell you that the training is very rigorous. My sisters train twice each day, in the morning and in the afternoon,” said Thompson. “They have to pay careful attention to their diets, while having to deal with school work as well, so it’s tough. I am very supportive of this, not only because of my siblings, but also as someone that will now represent the country internationally as well.”

On June 3, just before returning home, Williams competed in the 2017 Asics Stockholm Marathon in Stockholm, Sweden. Despite getting off to a strong start, Williams says he failed to finish the race, mostly due to the fact that he had insufficient training time and resources to prepare for a full marathon.

“I only had three and a half months to get ready. Usually for this kind of race, you need at least six months to a year to prepare,” said Williams. “I was on national record pace until I hit a wall at the 40-kilometer mark, then my body just shut down. I couldn’t run anymore. Still wanting to finish, I walked the rest of the way.”

Williams was timed in two hours, nine minutes and 24 seconds up to the point where he began walking. Williams said his best time in the half marathon is 1:08. The qualifying time for the world championships is 1:06.