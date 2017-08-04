Myers making moves for The Bahamas

LONDON, England – For the first time ever, a Bahamian woman will compete in the triple jump competition at the world championships.

Androsian Tamara Myers has had a very productive season, enabling her to be tied for 29th in the world rankings according to the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Top Performance List. She has a season’s best leap of 14.03 meters (m) – 46’ 0-1/2” – just seven centimeters short of the qualifying mark for the 16th IAAF World Championships.

Despite not qualifying, she was still invited to compete based on her global rankings, and the IAAF’s athlete quote for the women’s triple jump.

“It has always been my goal to make a world championships or Olympics squad,” said Myers. “I knew all along that I had the ability, and I’m really excited to get out there and represent The Bahamas.”

Myers is one of those athletes who works extremely hard to achieve a desired result. The former Arkansas standout made tremendous strides this year. She finally broke Jackie Edwards’ national record, and improved on her personal best by almost half of a meter. She knows she will have to get even better if she wants to make the final of the world championships here in London.

Just the top 12 in the qualifying rounds will make the world championships final.

“I know I would have to go out there and really perform. I really want to go out there and get a personal best. Once I’m able to do that, I believe that I will be able to make the final – that’s the immediate goal,” she said.

Myers will be the first field athlete in action for The Bahamas. The qualifying rounds of the women’s triple jump are set for Saturday morning, and the final will be held on Monday afternoon.

Myers will most likely have to jump a personal best just to make the final, and under the right conditions, she feels she is quite capable of doing so.

Last year, it took a jump of 14.08m (46’ 2-1/2”) just to make the Olympic final. Colombia’s Caterine Ibarguen won the Olympic title with a leap of 15.17m (49’ 9-1/4”). Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas was second with a leap of 14.98m (49’ 1-3/4”), and Olga Rypakova, of Kazakhstan, won the bronze medal with a leap of 14.74m (48’ 4-1/2”). Those three remain the favorites again.

At the last world championships in 2015 in Beijing, China, a jump of 13.84m (45’ 5”) was good enough to make the final. At the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ (BAAA) Open National Championships, Myers’ best leap was 13.77m (45’ 2-1/4”), but she wasn’t pushed as she was the only athlete in the competition.

Myers knows she has another 14m (45’ 11-1/4”) leap in her, and she wants to produce it this weekend. She was one of those Bahamian athletes getting in a final workout at the Newham All Star Sports Academy in Newham, London, yesterday. She said that she is as ready as she could be heading into competition this weekend.

“I feel confident in my ability to perform well,” she said. “Once I go there and jump to the best of my ability, I feel that I will do well. This is my first time competing at this level, but I’m ready for the challenge. It’s all or nothing now.”

The 24-year-old up-and-coming athlete is also a strong long jumper. She has a personal best mark of 6.51m (21’ 4-1/4”) in the women’s long jump, but will only be competing in the women’s triple jump at these world championships.