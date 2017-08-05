Summer of Thunder tournament begins today

One of the country’s premier basketball tournaments returns to the Kendal Isaacs National Gymnasium this weekend.

Eight National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I teams will compete in exhibition games against local teams over the course of the next three weeks.

The first game of the tournament is set for today at 2 p.m. and will feature the New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA) All Stars against Penn State University.

Other participating teams include, Boston College, Southern Mississipi, Chicago State, Rhode Island, Colorado State and Nicholls State.

Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) Vice President, First Vice President and tournament organizer Mario Bowleg said that he’s proud of the way the event has grown and continues to grow and attract international competition to The Bahamas.

“The tournament is only getting bigger and expanding, and even though we always have a good number of teams here, there are always more that wanted to participate," he said. "Bahamian teams have been able to hold their own. Many of the final scores have been close. We feel as though the competition is stiff, the foreign teams and the coaches have been pleased that they have been able to face this competition as they prepare for their seasons."

Prior to the start of the event, several of the teams traveling to New Providence expressed their excitement about traveling to The Bahamas to compete against high-level competition.

“This trip is exactly what we need at this point,” said Penn State Head Coach Pat Chambers. “It will give us the opportunity to work on our chemistry and culture with many new faces. We can reinforce good habits and get a good look at what we need to work on heading into the season. Hopefully we will be ahead of the curve a little bit.”

Nicholls State coach Richhie Riley said: “Any time you can take a foreign tour it is a huge opportunity for your team. We have a lot of new faces that will be playing together for the first time, so it is certainly a bonus for them to get the chance to compete together. I’m proud of the way that our guys have approached the practices leading up to the tour. They have had a business-like approach each day and a commitment to improving.”

The other local teams competing in this year’s event include, The Bahamas All Stars, the Providence Storm, IBA Elite and the CTG Knights.



