Ayton eager to begin the season

Deandre Ayton will play the first minutes of his collegiate basketball career next week when the Arizona Wildcats travel to Spain for a three-game exhibition tour.

The Wildcats will play Combinado Valenciano on Sunday, Aug 13 in Valencia, the Mataro All-Stars on Wednesday, August 16th in Barcelona, and then remain in Barcelona to take on Mataro Parc Boet to wrap up the tour on August 18.

The first is expected to be the toughest one for Ayton, as the Combinado club features Tibor Pleiss, who played in 12 National Basketball Association (NBA) games with the Utah Jazz back in 2015. Although he wasn’t a key member of their team, he stands at 7’3” and plays a physical brand of basketball. All eyes will be on Ayton to see how he fares against a player that size.

Wildcats coach Curt Miller said he expects Ayton to figure things out quickly at the collegiate level and considers him a ‘once-in-a-generation’ player.

“He’s obsessed with being a great player and because of that I think his future is incredibly bright,” Miller said. “We’re all looking forward to providing him an environment where he can grow and also give our team and recruiting class that special player who can go inside and out.”

Ayton, who is ranked as the top recruit in the 2017 class, said he’s just anxious to begin his career at Arizona.

“To me, I’m glad I committed to U of A, man; so glad. If I had committed to the others, I think I would have been mad,” he said. “With a coach like coach Miller, we can make history. I really intend to give him his first Final Four. And I think I can really change the college game.”

Just four games into the 2017-18 season, the Arizona Wildcats will be in The Bahamas taking part in Battle 4 Atlantis.

As a sophomore, Balboa finished with a 17-14 record as Ayton averaged 21 points, 16 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game, recording double-doubles in 21 of 22 games. After transferring to Hillcrest, he averaged 29.2 points, 16.7 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game as a junior. As a senior, Hillcrest went 33-6 and Ayton averaged 26 points, 15 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, and was in turn selected as a McDonald’s All-American.



