Miller-Uibo ready for double duty

LONDON, England – There’s little question that The Bahamas’ best shot for a medal at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships rests on the shoulders of its Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo.

Miller-Uibo will open up her quest for double gold this Sunday, running in the first round of the women’s 400 meters (m). Sandwiched between the semis and the final of the 400m is the opening round of the women’s 200m, and should Miller-Uibo decide to run the heats of the relay, she could find herself running every day of the championships, starting on Sunday.

The world championships got underway last night in London, England, and will run through Sunday August 13.

“I think I’m pretty ready,” said Miller-Uibo. “Training has been going well, and I feel good. It’s just a matter of going out there and executing. I’m just excited to see how things turn out.

“The main thing for me is still the 400. Once I get done with that, then the 200 is just for play. I’m just going to have some fun with it and enjoy it. I’m coming out here with the mindset that both races are going to be very competitive, and I’m ready for it. I’m hoping that the other girls bring their ‘A’ game,” she added.

Miller-Uibo is ranked number two in the world in the women’s 200m, and is at number three in the 400m, according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017. She has season’s best times of 21.91 seconds in the 200m, and 49.77 seconds in the longer race.

In one race, American Allyson Felix grabbed the world lead in the women’s 400m. She has a season’s best of 49.65 seconds. American Quanera Hayes is at number two with a season’s best time of 49.72 seconds. Felix is the defending world champion, and Miller-Uibo dove past her for the Olympic title last year.

With those two going at it again, it is expected to be one of the fiercest battles of the London World Championships.

“There isn’t much more I could do now. It’s either you’re ready or you’re not,” said Miller-Uibo. “Right now, it’s just about backing off and focusing on the lil tiny things, and getting my mind ready for the events.”

The heats of the women’s 400m are scheduled for 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, 6:55 a.m. back in The Bahamas. The semi-finals are a day later, and the 200m will get underway on Tuesday. The final of the women’s 400m is set for Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. local time in London, 4:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) in The Bahamas.

As far as the women’s 200m is concerned, Miller-Uibo trails just her training partner American Tori Bowie on the IAAF’s Top Performance List. Bowie has a world-leading time of 21.77 seconds to her credit, and Miller-Uibo has her national record of 21.91 seconds. Both times were posted at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League Meet in Eugene, Oregon, USA, at the end of May.

Miller-Uibo is the first Bahamian to ever run under 22 seconds in the women’s 200m. She is also one of just 13 athletes worldwide to ever run under 22 seconds in the women’s 200m, and under 50 seconds in the women’s 400m.

Additionally, the women’s 200m is expected to be wide open this year. Three-time 200m world champion Felix didn’t make the U.S. team for that event. Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is pregnant and will miss the world championships. Veronica Campbell-Brown, another former world champion, didn’t make the Jamaican national team, and double sprint Olympic Champion Elaine Thomson, also of Jamaica, will focus on just the 100m at these world championships.

The top contenders for the title should be Miller-Uibo, Bowie and defending champion Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands.

The heats of the women’s 4x400m will be held on Saturday, and the final is set for Sunday. Miller-Uibo has already stated that probably won’t contest the heats of the relay, but will be available should the team advance to the final.

She could leave London as a triple medalist at these world championships.



