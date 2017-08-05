Team Bahamas off and running at the world championships

LONDON, England – Team Bahamas is already in full gear as the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships got underway last night in London, England.

Warren Fraser saw action in the opening rounds of the men’s 100 meters (m), and got the team off to a good start advancing to tonight’s semi-finals.

Co-manager of The Bahamas’ 24-member squad Carl Oliver said that was exactly the start that the team was looking for. He’s very optimistic going into the rest of the competition. National record holder Steven Gardiner will see action in the first round of the men’s 400m this morning, and Tamara Myers will compete in the qualifying rounds of the women’s triple jump. Gardiner will run out of lane seven in heat four at 11:12 a.m. this morning, 6:12 a.m. back in The Bahamas. The first three in each heat and the next six fastest times move on to Sunday’s semi-finals. Myers will be the 13th jumper in Group B, and her qualifying competition is set for 11 a.m. this morning, 6 a.m. back in The Bahamas. The top 12 jumpers will advance to Monday’s final.

“Everything is going good so far. We’re all coming together, just enjoying the atmosphere and getting to know each other better. We expect to get some fantastic performances out of these athletes,” said Oliver.

Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo will be the final athlete of Team Bahamas to see action this weekend. She will compete in the opening rounds of the women’s 400m at 11:55 a.m., 6:55 a.m. back in The Bahamas, on Sunday morning. Should he advance, Gardiner will compete in the semi-finals of the men’s 400m at 7:40 p.m., 2:40 p.m. back in The Bahamas, on Sunday evening.

Those two, Miller-Uibo and Gardiner, are expected to lead Team Bahamas with their performances on the track.

Miller is the Olympic Champion and is aiming to become just the seventh athlete worldwide to ever win the world youth title, the world junior title and the senior world title in a single event. She could accomplish that with a gold medal run in the women’s 400m at these world championships, and in so doing, would also be the second athlete ever to complete that trifecta starting off with the world junior title. Jamaican legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is the other.

Miller-Uibo is also aiming to be just the third woman in the history of athletics to complete the 200/400m double (winning both) at the world championships or the Olympics. Her idol Marie-José Pérec, of France, and American Valerie Brisco-Hooks are the others.

As for Gardiner, this could be his coming out party at a major athletics championships. The national record holder is a semi-finalist from last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In his first race this season, Gardiner lowered the national record to 44.26 seconds. That time still holds up as his season’s best, and has him ranked as the number six quarter-miler in the world according to the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017. Gardiner is focused on making his first final at a major athletics meet, and possibly winning his first individual global medal in the process.

Co-team manager Oliver said that he is certain Miller-Uibo and Gardiner will lead by example. He’s looking forward to some fantastic performances from the other members of the team as well.

“There will be some jitters and some level of trepidation, especially for the first-time athletes at this level, but overall, I think that the team will do very well,” said Oliver. “I’ve spoken to them and told them to attack it just like any other meet. If you go out there with any level of fear, you’ve already lost half the battle. Once our athletes could focus on running their races and giving their best efforts, that’s all we could ask of them. It’s all about them getting that necessary experience and improving themselves. That’s life. There’s a first time for everything, and then you get better.”

About 75 percent of Team Bahamas are 25 years or younger – four are still teenagers. Seven athletes of Team Bahamas are representing the country at a major senior meet for the first time.



