Fraser finishes 38th overall in men’s 100m

LONDON, England – Lining up next to the “big man”, the world’s fastest, triple world record holder and multi Olympic and World champion, might just have been too much for The Bahamas’ national champion in the men’s 100 meters (m).

At the end of the day, Warren Fraser was only able to muster a time of 10.42 seconds to finish seventh in his first round heat, and failed to advance to today’s semi-finals at the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, currently ongoing in London, England. Jamaican Usain Bolt, known as the greatest sprinter of all-time, ran out of lane seven in heat six with Fraser right next to him in lane eight. Bolt won that heat quite easily in 10.07 seconds and will go into the semis tonight with the eighth fastest time. The Jamaican legendary sprinter has already stated his intention of retiring from competitive athletics following the world championships, and wants to go out with a bang tonight.

As for Fraser, he ran 10.30 seconds and finished third in his preliminary heat to advance to the first round, and then came back about an hour and a half later and turned in a time of 10.42. He was seventh in his first round heat and finished 38th overall. Just the top three finishers and the next sixth fastest times advanced to today’s semi-finals.

“I think I wasn’t ready for the rounds to be so close,” said Fraser from the London Olympic Stadium last night. “I came out and felt much better in the preliminary rounds than I did in the other round. I don’t know if racing against Bolt might have done that, but I’m just glad to be back here competing. The times weren’t there but I was just glad that I was able to show that I’m able to compete at this level. I always wish I could perform better, but unfortunately I was unable to do that tonight.”

Fraser came into these world championships with a season’s best time of 10.18 seconds and a personal best run of 10.14 seconds. He won the national title this year in 10.31 seconds. He said that it was quite an experience lining up next to Bolt in the same heat.

“All eyes were on him. I was just sitting small and tried to beat him at whatever point of the race that I could beat him. For a big guy, he gets out very fast – much faster than I expected,” said Fraser. “The goal was to make it through the rounds, but you have to take the wins with the losses. Maybe there were a few things I could have cleaned up. It wasn’t my best race. Maybe I could have stood up a little more, but I’m running with the best competitors in the world. I just didn’t execute a perfect race.”

By the mid-point of the race, Fraser was already out of the running. The 26-year-old Bahamian sprinter labored across the finish line in one of his slowest times of the season.

Fraser is one of three individual performers for The Bahamas at these world championships who failed to qualify. Still, he was invited to compete based on his ranking on the IAAF’s Top Performance List for 2017, and the athlete quota for the men’s 100m. It’s now back to the drawing board for him.

The meet is not over for Fraser yet though. He will lead Team Bahamas into the heats of the men’s 4x100m relay, set for Saturday August 12, at 10:55 a.m., 5:55 a.m. back in The Bahamas.

“We have some days to prepare for it, so we’re just taking it day by day, clean up some exchanges and get ready for the first round of the relay,” he said.

Making up the men’s 4x100m relay pool for The Bahamas are Fraser, Shavez Hart, Teray Smith, Michael Mathieu, Sean Stuart and Joel Johnson.

The final of the men’s 4x100m relay will close out the proceedings that Saturday, and the 16th IAAF World Championships will conclude on Sunday August 13.



