Johnson confident ahead of upcoming fight

Bahamian professional boxer Tureano Johnson has never been short on confidence. In fact, aside from his skills in the ring, he’s best known for his bold statements before fights and flamboyant personality.

Johnson has won six consecutive fights since losing a controversial decision to American Curtis Stevens in 2014, and according to the ever-confident Johnson, he plans to make it seven in a row this month when he takes on Sergiy Derevyanchencko for the right to fight for a world title.

The middleweight will headline a Premier Boxing Championships card on August 25, at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma. The fight begins at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.

Johnson (20-1, 14 KOs), 33, who is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, originally earned a mandatory shot at middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin back in 2015, however, he suffered a severe shoulder injury and was not able to fight again until he scored a dominant, second-round knockout win against Fabiano Pena on March 23. Because of his extended absence from the ring, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) decided he needed to fight in another title eliminator.

Now, with a fight less than two weeks away, Johnson said he’s ready to do what he has to in order to earn another shot at the title.

“I fight to provide for my family, to bring pride to my country and because I know I have done the work necessary and am destined to become a world champion," Johnson said. "I have a great respect for my opponent and expect a great fight, but he is my way toward the championship, so I will defeat him."

Dervyanchenko (10-0, 8 KOs) earned his spot in the title eliminator after a second-round knockout wins over former world titleholder Sam Soliman just over a year ago. Like Johnson, he also fought in March, scoring a fifth-round knockout of previously undefeated Kemahl Russell on March 14.

"This is a very important fight for me," Derevyanchenko said. "A victory in this fight brings me closer to my dream of becoming a world champion. I'm training hard for this challenge and I know that Johnson will be prepared. I'm going to show that I'm ready for anybody in the middleweight division."

Fight promoter Lou DiBella announced the details of the fight last week and said that he expect it to be a tough battle between the two middleweights.

"Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Tureano Johnson are two of the top middleweights in the world," DiBella said. "This is a great opportunity on a big platform for Derevyanchenko to prove that he belongs with the elite fighters at 160 pounds."

DiBella claimed the right of principal promoters with their winning bid of $121,000 and outdid the bid set forth by Johnson's Golden Boy Promotions, who offered $62,000. There will be a 50-50 purse split between the fighters following the bout, meaning each fighter will walk away with just over $60,000.